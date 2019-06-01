EDITIONS
Lopa Rahman
Lopa Rahman is IFC’s Corporate Governance Officer and is responsible for Corporate Governance Advisory Projects for South Asia, with specific activities in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. In addition to providing Corporate Governance Assessments for advisory clients, she provides critical support to Investment Officers in drafting Corporate Governance Review reports and risk assessments for IFC’s investment transactions. IFC launched the first Corporate Governance Scorecard in collaboration with BSE and Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), an Indian advisory firm, in December 2016 in India. This is an important milestone in India’s journey toward greater transparency among companies and will lead to high investor confidence, greater access to capital, economic development and growth.

Benchmarking for Stronger Corporate Governance Practices

Management Guru Peter Drucker was absolutely correct in saying "what gets measured gets managed". In the same vein, modern day managements are realizing that ‘what gets acknowledged and valued may get done better’ – hence the focus on benchmarking corporate practices against the best and how to improve.
by Lopa Rahman
13th Mar 2017 · 4 min read