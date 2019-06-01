Lopa Rahman is IFC’s Corporate Governance Officer and is responsible for Corporate Governance Advisory Projects for South Asia, with specific activities in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. In addition to providing Corporate Governance Assessments for advisory clients, she provides critical support to Investment Officers in drafting Corporate Governance Review reports and risk assessments for IFC’s investment transactions. IFC launched the first Corporate Governance Scorecard in collaboration with BSE and Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), an Indian advisory firm, in December 2016 in India. This is an important milestone in India’s journey toward greater transparency among companies and will lead to high investor confidence, greater access to capital, economic development and growth.