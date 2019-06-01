Viral Jani has been the driving force behind several challenging projects in Consumer Tech, Television Broadcasting, Digital, Social Media and Media Planning. Armed with more than 15 years of experience in media and technology, Viral today is playing a key role in spearheading Investment Operations at Times Bridge. Viral is based in Mumbai and overlooks success of Times Bridge’s rising investment portfolio in India through an innovation network of partner companies spread across the country. A post graduate in communications management, media and brand management from MICA, Viral led strategy, television and entertainment partnerships for Twitter across India for 2.5 years and worked with key strategic partners across sectors to drive innovation and monetization. He represented the Indian market across key internal forums including Global top management, Product & Business teams at Twitter. Viral helped Twitter bring many new global products & initiatives to India by driving immersion across cultural, social & media moments that matter to Indian users. Prior to Twitter, he has also served as the Head of Strategy and Social Media for The Times Television Network.