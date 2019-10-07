A

Aaveg launches new green service for employee transportation management

Aaveg is currently utilising Tata Motors' Tigor EV and plans to make 50% of its managed fleet electric in the next 5 years

By YS Auto
7th Oct 2019
The management consulting start-up Aaveg, has launched a new Employee Transportation Management system called Commutr. This bootstrap venture is already operational in 7 cities and Aaveg has plans to take Commutr global, while moving towards a greener future sustainably.


Aaveg Commutr


Commutr is essentially a software distribution model with the application developed in-house by the folks at Aaveg. Pshing forward for a cleaner and greener future, Aaveg promises a paperless operation with Commutr wherein a client’s employee transportation needs are managed digitally. Speaking to YourStory Aaveg has confirmed that they are planning to invest USD 2 million towards further strengthening the core values provided by Commutr.


Speaking exclusively to YourStory, Mr. Ashok Vashist, Founder and CEO, Aaveg Management Services said, “Commutr has been launched in 7 cities – NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata. Since it’s a web-based platform, will be replicated to other Tier 2, 3 cities and shall go global simultaneously. We are catering to 5 large corporates with a user base of over 10,000. The initial response is overwhelming from our existing clients and we foresee to induct Commutr at over 50 + customer sites with a user base of over 50,000 in next couple of months.”


Adding to the convenience, Commutr offers to coordinate not just on employee transportation, but also on business rentals and leasing. Aaveg believes in providing maximum control to its users and also have self-drive rental facilities baked in the Commutr platform. The entire process of scheduling, routing, route tracking and billing is completed digitally by the indigenously developed web service as well as smartphone.


Aaveg will also be providing a specially curated and customisable dashboard for different levels of users. Besides that, Commutr displays real time data allowing the client’s management to have easy access to data.


Operational since 2015, Aaveg believes firmly in moving towards a greener future by reducing carbon emissions. Better management of a company’s fleet can greatly help in this. Aaveg aims to have 50% of its vehicles to be powered by a green fuel (electric vehicles). Besides that, the company also plans to plant 10 trees for every electric vehicle incorporated under its umbrella.

Authors
YS Auto

