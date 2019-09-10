Honda Activa 125 BS-VI to launch tomorrow





Honda 2Wheelers India will be launching their first ever BS-VI product, the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI tomorrow. The premium automatic scooter will get Honda’s patented Programmed Fuel-Injection technology. Besides that, the scooter will get Alternating Current Generator (ACG) and Idle Start Stop System. Honda Activa 125 BS-VI competes against the likes of Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 and Suzuki Access 125.





Honda Activa 125 will also get an external fuel-filler cap, a first for Honda scooters in India. The family oriented scooter will also get LED headlamp, mix of digital and analogue instrumentation and a front disc brake. Besides that, the scooter will be retailed in 6 colour options. Safety features include Combined Braking System (CBS) and a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor. The latter prevents the engine from starting if the prop stand is engaged.





The folks at Honda have also confirmed that the Activa 125 BV-VI will be 10 to 15% more fuel efficient than the outgoing version. At present Honda Activa BS-IV starts at INR 60,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi). We expect the new BS-VI version to be priced in the range of INR 69,400 to INR 74,500 (ex-showroom).

2020 Land Rover Defender unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show





The all-new 2020 Land Rover Defender retains its boxy designs but gets new LED headlamps and a large central air dam. The rear though gets a rather unusual design. Based on the new D7X platform, the aluminium monocoque chassis of the 2020 Land Rover Defender is claimed to be 3 times stiffer than body on frame construction cars.





The new 2020 Land Rover Defender will initially be offered in a long wheelbase configuration with a 5+2 seating configuration with a launch in spring-2020. Four different accessories packs will be available – Country, Urban, Explorer and Adventure. A shorter wheelbase version with a possible 5-seat variant will also be introduced later.





Besides that, the 2020 Land Rover Defender claims a ground clearance of 291 mm and an approach, breakover and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees. Also, the SUV will have a maximum wading depth of 900 mm.





Petrol engine options will include a 4-cylinder, 2.0-litre P300 and a 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre P400 with outputs of 300 PS/400 Nm and 404 PS/550 Nm respectively. Diesel options are called as D200 and D240 with outputs of 200 PS and 240 PS respectively. The P400 mill will also get a 48-volt mild hybrid technology.





The 2020 Land Rover Defender can be expected to be launched in India by mid-2020.





Mercedes CEO claims global diesel sales of the brand has increased





The Merdeces Benz supremo Ola Källenius believes that diesel power is far from over. At the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show, he announced that Mercedes did see a drop in diesel powered car sales initially but in the past few months, volumes have increased. In fact, he added that in most situations, diesels enjoy an economy benefit of 15-20% and in a lot of circumstances also lower NOx emissions than they are certified at.





The German car maker earlier today unveiled the Mercedes GLE 350de, a fuel efficient diesel plug-in hybrid. Several researches around the world have revealed that thanks to latest upgrades, diesel engines are cleaner in terms of certain exhaust pollutants.





Audi Q7 makes it to Frankfurt in new avatar





The German car maker Audi has given its flagship SUV a major makeover. The SUV gains a new grille and updated LED headlamps. The rear gains chrome on the tailgate. The Audi Q7 will be offered both as a 5-seater and a 7-seater. Diesel engine will be the same 3.0-litre unit in two different outputs, 231 PS and 286 PS. A 3.0-litre petrol will have an output of 340 PS. All three options will be coupled to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 48-volt mild-hybrid electrical system.





Besides that, the new Audi Q7 is now 11 mm longer while the wheelbase remains the same. Changes to the interiors include the latest twin touchscreen MMI infotainment system. The boot space is a healthy 835 litres which can be increased to 2050 litres with the seats folded. The new Audi Q7 is available with an optional electromechanical active roll stabilisation and all-wheel steering to boost handling, along with standard steel spring. Optional air suspension is also on offer.





An Indian launch of the updated Audi Q7 is expected later this year.





Limited run Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ unveiled at Frankfurt





Limited to just 30 units, this new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ gets an updated version of Chiron’s 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers. The output has now been raised to a whopping 1600 PS! That’s an increase of 100 PS.





Exterior changes include a longer rear end to allow air to flow easily away from the car at high speeds, reducing lift. The exhaust tips have been redesigned to allow the diffuser to perform better. The body has been made of carbon fibre. Further differentiating this limited-edition model from the standard version is the silver and black enamel Bugatti logo.





The limited-edition Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is priced at EUR 3.5 million (INR 27.8 crores excluding taxes and duties). Deliveries begin mid-2021.





Honda Cars India join hands with Orix





The Japanese carmaker has announced a collaboration with Orix to offer its products on lease. However, one can only lease the Honda City, Honda CR-V and Honda Civic via this new service. Leasing options will be open to both individuals as well as corporates. This scheme will entail several other benefits as well. These include comprehensive insurance plans, maintenance packages and tax management. Honda and Orix will also offer curated rentals as per requirement of the customers.





Honda Cars India’s sales in the domestic market dropped to 8,291 units in August 2019 from 17,020 units in the same month last year. The company expects that the ongoing festive season will likely help in picking up the sales in the coming months. July 2019 sales were no better which saw Honda sell 10,250 cars in India (as against 19,970 units in July 2018).