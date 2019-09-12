Automotive News Bulletin September 11, 2019

Honda Cars offering savings of up to INR 4 lakhs





Honda Cars India dealerships are offering savings of up to INR 4 lakhs on its products. The amount varies from model to model. The savings scheme includes offers on accessories, insurance and extended warranty.





Honda’s flagship SUV, CR-V, which was introduced in India last year, is being offered with a maximum discount of INR 4 lakhs on the diesel variant. Powering the CR-V diesel is a 1.6-litre i-DTEC Earth Dreams engine which produces 120 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a 9-speed automatic unit and is available as a 2WD and 4WD. Besides that, the SUV even claims a best in segment fuel efficiency of 19.5 kmpl.





Honda BR-V is being offered with a saving of INR 1.2 lakhs while the WR-V gets a discount of INR 55,000. Besides that, the Honda City, Honda Jazz and Honda Amaze will offer savings of INR 70,000, INR 60,000 and INR 53,000 respectively.





Audi Q7 Black Edition launched in India at INR 82.15 lakhs





The German car maker Audi has introduced a limited run Black edition of their flagship SUV – Q7. Limited to just 100 units, the Audi Q7 Black Edition gets a glossy Titanium Black finish in the front grille. The door trim strips are finished in Titan Black Gloss and get quattro embossing. Besides that, B & C pillars and roofline get a High Gloss Black finish while the rear diffuser gets a matte Titanium Black finishing. The roof rails and alloy wheels of Audi Q7 Black Edition get a similar blackened treatment.





Interiors and equipment levels of the Black Edition are the same as the Technology trim of the standard Audi Q7. Powertrain options include a 2.0-litre petrol producing 251 PS and a 3.0-litre diesel churning out 249 PS. Transmission option for both the engines is an 8-speed automatic unit. In India, the Audi Q7 competes with the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE.





The Audi Q7 Black Edition is priced at INR 82.15 lakhs for the petrol and INR 86.30 lakhs for the diesel (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Honda Activa 125 BS-VI launched at INR 67,490





India’s largest scooter seller, Honda 2Wheelers India, has launched their first BS-VI scooter, the Activa 125 BS-VI. The scooter now gets fuel injection as standard and a silent starting system thanks to the Alternating Current Generator. Besides that, Honda Activa 125 BS-VI offers an LED headlamp, Idling Start Stop and side stand indicator with engine inhibitor.





Honda Activa 125 BS-VI finally sees the debut of an external fuel filler cap in the Activa range. Retailed in 3 variants, the standard trim costs INR 67,490 while the alloy wheels trim will set you back by INR 70,990 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides that, the range-topping Deluxe variant costs INR 74,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).





Honda Activa 125 BS-VI is available in 6 colour options and is 13% more fuel efficient than its BS-IV sibling. Deliveries of the premium scooter will begin later this month.





States can reduce fines under the new Motor Vehicle Act: Gadkari





At a press conference today in the national capital, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway, announced that State governments have the power to reduce fines. This clarification comes after Gujarat government announced reduction in penalties between 25% to 90% on certain offenses. Some of these offenses include not wearing seatbelt/helmet, and vehicles without PUC. Fines for drunk driving, juvenile driving and jumping the traffic lights in Gujarat though are the same as the ones by the Centre.





Mr. Gadkari also iterated that the increase in penalties in Motor Vehicle Act have been introduced to make people respect rules. He also claimed that the steep hike is not due to the government’s intention to improve revenues with collected fines. At the press conference he even mentioned that his own car has received an e-challan in Maharashtra, the notification for which has been received in his cell phone.





Following Gujarat’s move other States like Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar and Chandigarh are also planning a reduction in fines and penalties.





MG Motor to increase investments in India by INR 2,000 crores





MG Motor launched its first product, the MG Hector in India in June 2019. Manufactured at MG’s Halol facility in Gujarat (Chevrolet’s old factory), production of the SUV has already crossed the 5,000 mark. China’s SAIC backed MG Motor has so far received over 28,000 bookings for the Hector. The demand has been so high, despite the current economic slowdown, that the company had to stop accepting bookings.





MG plans to reopen bookings in October after ramping up production. The company has also announced a reward programme where buyers earn 1,000 points every week until their unit is delivered.





The manufacturer will be investing an additional INR 2,000 crores in India in the next 2 years. MG has already invested around INR 2,200 crores in India so far. Besides that, MG Motor is also mulling the launch of MG ZS, a compact electric SUV, in India next year. We expect the ZS to make a debut at Auto Expo 2020.





Bajaj may introduce a Pulsar 250 and Avenger 250





Several media reports indicate that Bajaj Auto is planning to launch quarter-litre motorcycles under the Bajaj Pulsar and Bajaj Avenger brands. In all probability, these new motorcycles will be originating from the KTM Duke 250. Bajaj had earlier sourced the 200 cc powerplant for Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200.





However, what will be interesting to see is at what output do they bring out the Pulsar 250 and Avenger 250. Their 200 cc engine already has an output of around 25 PS and taking into account Duke 250’s near 30 PS output. It would be fair to assume a figure hovering around 28 PS.





Design elements of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Bajaj Avenger 250 can be expected to follow the existing line-up. An official unveil can be expected later this year along with the BS-VI upgrades for the existing range.