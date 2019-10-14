Best hatchbacks for first-time car owners - October 2019

Gone are the days since first time car buyers had to settle for boring hatchbacks. In fact, today you can buy quirky looking SUV styled cars as your first car! This trend, originally started by Renault Kwid, is now being taken forward by the country’s largest selling car maker, Maruti Suzuki, with the Maruti SPresso. Here are 5 of the quirkiest small first time hatchbacks you can buy which cost less than INR 5 lakhs:





Maruti SPresso





The Maruti SPresso is an SUV styled hatchback which draws its origins from the Maruti Alto. This new car has boxy exteriors which seems like a hybrid between the hatch Alto and the compact SUV Maruti Vitara Brezza. The front grille gets chrome inserts while the headlamps remain halogen and square shaped. Besides that, the big wheel arches are also square shaped. Maruti SPresso is shod with 14-inch wheels. However, alloy wheels are available only as an optional accessory.





Powertrain is a 1.0-litre K10B BS-VI compliant engine which also does duty in the Alto K10, albeit in BS-IV version. This engine can produce 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT which Maruti calls Auto Gear Shift. Besides that, the Maruti SPresso has a fuel efficiency rating of 21.7 kmpl. Also, the Maruti SPresso has a 27-litre fuel tank while the base variant tips the scales at just 726 kg while the top end version weighs 767 kg.





Maruti SPresso’s features list is basic but still manages to pack a punch. Black interiors get contrasting body coloured inserts around the aircon vents and central console. The steering mounted controls and voice control is an add-on while the digital driver instrumentation is centrally located. Also, the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.





Colour options for the Maruti SPresso include Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Superior White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey and Metallic Silky Silver. Pricing ranges between INR 3.69 lakhs to INR 4.91 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Renault Kwid





Days after the launch of the Maruti SPresso, Renault has introduced a facelifted version of the Renault Kwid. The new LED daytime running lights are positioned where you will normally find the headlamps. However, the actual halogen headlamps are positioned where one usually finds the fog lamps. Besides that, the Renault Kwid gets LED light guides. The SUV styled hatchback also gets ample storage spaces including a best in class 279-litre boot space.





Engine options continue to be the same 0.8-litre unit producing 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of torque. A more powerful 1.0-litre engine is also on offer which churns out 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of torque. Both the engines are BS-VI compliant. Also, gearbox options include a 5-speed manual as standard for both the powertrains while an AMT unit is on offer with the 1.0-litre engine. Renault Kwid gets a 28-litre fuel tank.





The Renault Kwid is offered with several first in class features. These include rear armrest, 8-inch touchscreen instrumentation, LED digital instrumentation and a reverse parking camera. Besides that, Renault Kwid gets fast charging for smartphones, 14-inch alloy wheels and sporty interiors with contrasting colours. Also, the steering wheel gets a somewhat flat bottom to add a sporty touch.





Reanult Kwid is retailed in 6 colour options – Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue. Prices range between INR 2.83 lakhs and INR 4.13 lakhs for the 0.8-litre option and INR 4.33 lakhs to INR 4.92 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Datsun RediGo





Datsun RediGo, based on the old Kwid, is back with vengeance. Not only is the car made of tougher materials but also gains many standard safety features such as driver airbag, high-speed warning, rear parking assist sensor, and seat belt reminder for driver and front passenger. While looks may not have changed much, however, even after all these months, the boxy design remains attractive as ever.





At the heart of Datsun RediGo is a 0.8-litre petrol mill producing 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of torque, returning 22.7 kmpl. A 1.0-litre engine delivers 67 PS and 91 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines work in conjunction with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Just like the Kwid, even the RediGo is offered with AMT only with the 1.0-litre engine. With the bigger mill, the manual version returns 22.5 kmpl while the AMT version returns 23 kmpl.





Features include best in class headroom, 185 mm ground clearance, rear park assist and a Rush hour mode. Colour options include Bronze Grey, Crystal Grey, Ruby Red, Opal White and Lime Green. Datsun RediGo is priced between INR 2.80 lakhs to 3.62 lakhs for the 0.8-litre engine. The 1.0-litre version costs between INR 3.90 lakhs and INR 4.37 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Hyundai Santro





Back in a new avatar, the Hyundai Santro claims to have lowest cost of maintenance and 3-year roadside assistance. The Hyundai Santro gets the familiar cascading grille, indicator integrated to the ORVMs, 14-inch wheels and a dual tone rear bumper.





The Hyundai Santro is driven forward by a 1.1-litre engine producing 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. Besides that, the Hyundai Santro gets a 35-litre fuel tank and 13-inch steel wheels. Alloy wheels are not available even as an option.





Features list of the Hyundai Santro include rear parking sensors with camera, speed sensing auto door unlock and impact sensing auto door unlock. Also, the Santro is offered with first in segment rear aircon vents, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.





Prices ranges from INR 3.90 lakhs to INR 5.65 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). A CNG variant is also on offer. Colour options for the Hyundai Santro include Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Stardust, Imperial Beige, Marina Blue, Fiery Red and Diana Green.





Maruti Alto K10





One of the largest selling hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Alto is a first choice for many new car buyers. The compact size makes it easy to manoeuvre while the tiny engine keeps it fuel efficient. Powertrain is a 1.0-litre K10B engine which also does duty in the SPresso. However, Alto K10 gets a BS-IV compliant version. Gearbox is a 5-speed manual and an AMT.





Features list of Maruti Alto K10 are minimum and include a single driver’s side airbags, reverse parking sensors and fog lamps. That’s saying something for a car which a few years back didn’t even get a left side ORVM! Interiors are dual tone. Besides that, Maruti Alto K10 gets a simple music system gets 2 speakers.





Colour options include Tango Orange, Granite Grey, Fire Brick Red, Silky Silver and Superior White. Prices of the Maruti Alto K10 ranges between INR 3.61 lakhs and 4.39 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).