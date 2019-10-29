Here’s what to expect from Ducati’s 2020 lineup

Ducati, the Italian premium motorcycle manufacturer, has unveiled its new 2020 lineup. This includes three all-new models, five new versions, and three new e-bikes. The new range sets new standards in style, performance, and technology.





Here is all you need to know about the new 2020 Ducati lineup:





Ducati Streetfighter V4

If you thought the Kawasaki Z H2 is the most powerful street naked motorcycle, think again. The much-awaited Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been announced after being teased at this year’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Essentially a naked Panigale V4, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is leaner and every bit nastier.





Powering the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine from the Panigale V4. In stock form, this engine produces 208 PS of power and 123 Nm of torque. Want more? An optional race-kit Akrapovic exhaust system will bump these up to 220 PS and 130 Nm. All that in a naked bike with winglets (another world first). The engineers have also made the final drive ratio shorter.





Suspension system includes a 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks with spring pre-load and compression and rebound damping adjustability up front. Rear gets fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber. Ducati Streetfighter V4 also gets a Sachs steering damper. A fancier Streetfighter V4 S is also on offer with top-spec set of Öhlins NIX-30 front forks, an Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber, and an Öhlins electronically controlled steering damper. Brakes include Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers, 330mm discs in the front, and a single 245 mm disc in the rear with a 2-piston calliper.





Electronics package of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 includes an IMU, Ducati Cornering ABS EVO system, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, and a bidirectional quick-shifter.

Ducati Panigale V2

Replacing the Panigale 959, the Ducati Panigale V2 looks closer to the flagship V4 and gets a single-sided swingarm, and a V-twin powertrain. And it is not just the looks but also the upgraded electronics package that brings the bike closer to flagship territory.





The exhaust system of the new Ducati Panigale V2 is changed when compared to the 959 Panigale and the Panigale V4. A single large silencer now protrudes out of the back of the machine as opposed to exiting down to the floor as the others do. Besides that, the Ducati Panigale is now Euro 5-complaint.





The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 995 cc Superquadro V-twin engine, whic can produce 155 PS of power and 104 Nm of torque. Suspension duties are administered by Showa Big Piston Forks up front and a fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber in the rear. A steering damper is also on offer. Brakes include M4.32 Monobloc callipers and Brembo master cylinders anchoring on 320mm discs in the front.





A 6-axis? IMU system controls the ABS (standard and cornering) system. Other electronics in the Ducati Panigale V2 include traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and a bidirectional quick-shifter.

Ducati Panigale V4

This is as close as you can get to being Andrea Dovizioso. The Italians have upgraded the V4 and V4 S with a new aerodynamics fairing and wings, bringing it closer to V4R homologation race machine. The changes provide better stability and airflow protection for the rider. The team has also stiffened the front frame design of the Ducati Panigale V4, which improves riding feel at extreme angles.





A new predictive control strategy in the Ducati Panigale V4 linked to the 6-axis IMU improves the Ducati Traction Control. That’s especially when the rider tries to get out of a corner. Other electronics include a bi-directional quick-shifter, a specifically developed ride by wire system mappings, Ducati Slide Control, wheelie control, power launch, and Engine Brake Control.





Also in the offing is an updated electronic suspension that is now firmer: 4mm lower in the front and 2mm lower in the rear. This helps to increase the centre of gravity making the Ducati Panigale V4 more flickable.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour

With a V4 Ducati Multistrada off the books till 2021, the Italians have introduced a special edition of the Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour. The adventure tourer is now fitted with a centre stand and panniers as standard. Optional parts include heated grips, additional LED lights, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.





Besides that, the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour gets matte finish on the wheels and red stickering on the rims. Also, the bike’s frame gets red paint. Powering the Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour is a 1,262 cc Testastretta DVT engine producing 158 PS of power and 129 Nm of torque. The bike weighs 238kg and has a 20-litre fuel tank.





The electronics package of the Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour includes a Skyhook Suspension, bi-directional quick-shifter, traction control, wheelie control, and Vehicle Hold Control.





Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark

Yes, Ducati has another new Scrambler. However, this one is just a colour update to the Scrambler Icon. The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark sports a new matte black paint scheme. The bike also gains new retro-styled rear-view mirrors. The bike is fitted with a black twin-spar trellis frame and seat with a grey rim.





At the heart of Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is the same 803 cc L-twin engine that produces 74 PS of power and 68 Nm of torque. Other features include an LCD instrumentation, Pirelli MT60 RS tyres. However, the new Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark will be more affordable than the competition, at least in Europe. The bike weighs 189kg and has a 13.5-litre fuel tank. Suspension system though is the same upside-down 41mm Kayaba fork up front and preload Kayaba monoshock in the rear.





Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark has no mechanical changes but is significantly better looking than the standard Icon. The bike also gets interchangeable aluminium side panelling for the fuel tank. The clutch lever is adjustable while the seat is flatter and more comfortable. However, the Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark gets only a Euro 4-compliant engine.







