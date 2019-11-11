KTM may launch the new 2020 KTM 390 Adventure at India Bike Week next month

The KTM 390 Adventure is based on the street naked motorcycle Duke 390, which was unveiled at EICMA 2019 in Milan earlier this week.

By YS Auto
11th Nov 2019
KTM India has announced that they will be making key announcements at India Bike Week 2019. Several media reports earlier have indicated that the new adventure tourer will also be launched next month. This would be the first time KTM will be participating at the annual motorcycling extravaganza.


KTM 390 Adventure

The Austrian manufacturer will be showcasing several flagship production models from each platform. Also on display will be its Dakar Rally, Moto3, and MotoGP machines at the stalls in Goa next month.


India Bike Week 2019 will be held at Vagator Beach, in Goa on December 6 and 7, 2019. KTM India is also offering entry passes to the two-day biking festival to its customers at Rs 1,600. The standard two-day pass costs Rs 2,200 while a one-day pass will cost 1,200.


Speaking about KTM’s participation at the event, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto said, “KTM’s presence at India Bike Week, one of the country’s premium biking property, gives us an opportunity to engage with the hardcore biking enthusiasts through high quality content. Our theme for this year’s event is ‘Let’s paint IBW Orange’, which is a call out to our KTM owners to participate in and attend the festival in large numbers. The event will be attended by the senior management of KTM India and KTM AG, Austria, and we are looking at making some key announcements during the two-day festival.”


The KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373.2, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill, which also does duty in the Duke 390. Interestingly, the company has kept the bike’s output unchanged at 43 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque.


KTM 390 Adventure


Features include a slipper clutch, ride by wire, traction control, and switchable ABS. The suspension system includes upside-down fork up front and monoshock in the rear (WP Apex) both of which offer adjustability.


With all the new premium features, the new KTM 390 Adventure will be placed at a premium than the Duke 390. The price tag of the adventure tourer is expected to be around Rs 3 lakh.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

YS Auto

