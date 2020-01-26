Fiat halts production of India’s largest selling diesel mill - 1.3-litre Multijet diesel

Fiat’s 1.3-litre MulitJet diesel will continue to be supported with parts at authorised dealerships till 2030.

By YS Auto
26th Jan 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has officially stopped the production of its highly popular 1.3-litre MultiJet diesel engine in India. At its peak, the engine was operational in as many as 24 models across different carmakers including the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Chevrolet. Some of the international customers for this engine included Opel and Vauxhall.


The iconic engine was co-developed by Fiat-GM Powertrain as a part of a joint venture between Fiat and General Motors, and was introduced back in 2003 at the Geneva Motor Show. The engine was first introduced in India in the hatchback Swift in January 2007.


Fiat 1.3-litre MultiJet

Maruti uses Fiat’s 1.3-litre MultiJet diesel engine and badges it as DDiS in some of its largest selling models. These include the Dzire, Swift, and Baleno to name a few. However, the upcoming BS-VI emission norms has led to Fiat deciding to not upgrade this engine.


While upgrading a BS-IV petrol engine to BS-VI compliance, vehicles have experienced a price hike of around 10 to 12 percent. However, this is several times higher for diesel engines, especially for small capacity oil burner. Fiat decided not to upgrade the 1.3-litre MultiJet diesel mill to BS-VI norms, which will be implemented across India from April 1, 2020. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had earlier confirmed this move to carmakers in 2017.

Since then, Fiat’s key customers like the Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have developed their own diesel mills. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has the 1.5-litre diesel mill for cars like the Ciaz and Ertiga.


The Gurugram-based carmaker will also be discontinuing small diesel cars using this engine from its portfolio. Tata, on the other hand, has introduced new products, which are powered by a 1.5-litre or 1.05-litre diesel mill.


Fiat Chrysler Automobiles claims that it made over 8 lakh units of the 1.3-litre MultiJet diesel mill and the last unit was rolled out this week at its Ranjangaon-based plant near Pune.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


