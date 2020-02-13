Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as National Business Head

Hero Electric at present has sold more than three lakh units in the country.

By Press Trust of India
13th Feb 2020
Hero Electric on Thursday announced the appointment of Piyush Prasad as its National Business Head.


Prasad will be responsible for the overall business growth, expanding product sales, and will oversee customer satisfaction programme for the company, Hero Electric said in a statement.


Having worked with brands such as Harley-Davidson, Renault, General Motors, Mahindra, and Hyundai, Prasad has diverse experience of over 20 years.


Hero Electric
Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki showcases its BS-VI range and Katana


In his new role, Prasad will be responsible for leading business across Tier-I, II, III, and below markets as the brand aims to further spread awareness for electric vehicles in the region, it added.


Commenting on the appointment, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, "We are delighted to have Piyush on-board, his vast experience and expertise in business and sales management among other verticals will certainly boost the brand awareness and will further strengthen Hero Electric's position in India."


Hero Electric is the biggest electric vehicle brand in India. The company, at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020, showcased a new electric scooter, its first electric motorcycle, and India's first electric trike.


“I am thrilled to be a part of Hero Electric family, which is the leader in the electric two-wheeler space in India. Hero Electric has constantly led the electric mobility revolution in the country, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company and play a significant role in their vision of leading the future of mobility," added Piyush.


Hero Electric has a manufacturing unit at Ludhiana, Punjab, which has a total installed capacity of one lakh units per year. It has over 610 touchpoints across India. The company has been in the electric two-wheeler business for 12 years and was the first to launch a lithium-ion-based scooter in India.


The company will be launching three products in 2020. However, it will not be launching the electric motorcycle this year.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)

