Honda Activa 125 BS-VI to launch on September 11

Honda 2Wheelers India has confirmed that they will be launching their first ever BS-VI product, Honda Activa 125 BS-VI on August 11, 2019. This premium automatic scooter was unveiled earlier in June 2019. Interestingly, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. Gadkari has been known as an ardent supporter of bringing electric vehicles in India.





The new Honda Activa BS-VI continues with a similar design language as the outgoing edition. Designers have added a redesigned LED position lamp which is surrounded by a large chrome insert. Besides that, the tail lamp also gets the Activa 125 badging in the taillamps.





Powering the BS-VI compliant Activa 125 is a 125 cc PGM-FI Honda Eco Technology (HET) engine. Performance figures will be revealed at the launch. In its present BS-IV tune the engine produces 8.63 PS of power and 10.54 Nm of torque. Expect a marginal drop in these numbers. The Japanese manufacturer also claims that the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI is 10 to 15% more fuel efficient than the BS-IV model.





Features in the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI includes Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), a new silent start system and Idling Start System. Colour options include Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Majestic Brown Metallic. Besides that, Honda Activa 125 is offered with a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor. The latter stops the engine from starting when the side stand is being used.





Storage space in the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI includes a handy front glove box and an 18-litre underseat storage. Also, making a debut in Honda 2Wheelers India’s scooter portfolio is an external fuel filler cap!





Honda will be offering a 6 year warranty package with the Honda Activa BS-VI. This includes 3 years standard and 3 as an optional extra.