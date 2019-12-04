Honda Activa 125 BS-VI sales cross 31k units even as domestic sales fall 13pc in November

Honda 2Wheelers India recently launched Honda Activa 125 BS-VI, its first its first BS-VI compliant scooter at Rs 72,900.

By YS Auto
4th Dec 2019
Sales for Honda Activa 125 BS-VI has crossed over 31,000 units since its launch in September 2019. The automatic scooter was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This BS-VI version is priced 13 percent more than the BS-IV compliant model.


While 31,000 units since September 2019 may not seem much, it is a feat nevertheless considering the fact that the scooter is still not available pan-India.


The scooter gets a halogen headlamp and analogue instrumentation in the standard variant while the alloy wheel version gains semi-digital instrumentation and LED headlamp. In fact, the top end deluxe trim gets an Idling Start Stop and side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor. Fuel injection is standard across the range.


The Honda Activa 125 BS-VI is powered by a 124 cc HET engine with eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) producing 8.3 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. The powerplant also gets ACG (Alternating Current Generator) for a silent start. Besides that, the Activa 125 is Honda’s first scooter in India to finally get an external fuel-filler cap.


Honda Activa 125 BS-VI

Activa 125 BS-VI is retailed in India in several colour options including Pearl Precious White, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, and Rebel Red Metallic.


Honda 2Wheelers India’s domestic volumes stood at 3,73,250 units in November 2019, which is down by over 13 percent. Honda had sold 4,32,350 motorcycles and scooters in the same month last year.


The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer also wants to increase its premium motorcycle product folio to 13 including updates to the existing seven motorcycles, as well as bring out five brand new models for India.


The company will also increase its premium dealership footprint from its existing 23 cities to 75. Further, Honda 2Wheelers India will also commence mass production of select premium bikes from its present CKD (Completely Knocked Down) and CBU (Completely Built Unit) style manufacturing.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
YS Auto

