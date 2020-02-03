Hyundai India commences bookings for BS-VI Grand i10, Elite i20, and Venue

Hyundai India has commenced bookings for its BS-VI compliant versions of the Grand i10 and premium hatchback Elite i20. The South Korean carmaker is also accepting bookings for its BS-VI compliant version of the compact SUV, Venue. With these new BS-VI models, more than 75 percent of Hyundai India’s line-up will be compliant with the upcoming emission norms.





The company’s existing range of BS-VI models includes the likes of Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Elantra, and the newly launched Aura.









Hyundai Grand i10 and Elite i20 are two of the largest selling models for the company, with the latter being a benchmark in its segment. The Grand i10 is retailed with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel, both mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.





The company is set to give the Elite i20 a major update at the Auto Expo 2020. It is also expected to gain a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which also does duty in the Venue and the newly launched Aura compact sedan.





It already retails the Nexo in the US and some European markets and will be showcasing the hydrogen-powered car in India this week.





Hyundai will also be showcasing the updated Creta at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020. The SUV will get a new, bigger radiator grille, LED projector headlamps, and all-new interiors. It will also gain two new powertrains, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, both from the Kia Seltos.





Hyundai India has also initiated an internal study on the prospect of fuel cell electric vehicles in the country.





In January 2020, the company sold 42,002 units in India, which was more than 8 percent less from its January 2019 volumes (45,803 units). However, Hyundai India’s exports grew by over 24 percent to 10,000 units in January 2020, from 8,010 units in the same month last year.





(Edited by Suman Singh)











