Hyundai India commences bookings for BS-VI Grand i10, Elite i20, and Venue

The Elite 120 and Grand i10 are two of the most selling models for the South Korean carmaker in India.

By YS Auto
3rd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hyundai India has commenced bookings for its BS-VI compliant versions of the Grand i10 and premium hatchback Elite i20. The South Korean carmaker is also accepting bookings for its BS-VI compliant version of the compact SUV, Venue. With these new BS-VI models, more than 75 percent of Hyundai India’s line-up will be compliant with the upcoming emission norms.


The company’s existing range of BS-VI models includes the likes of Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Elantra, and the newly launched Aura.


Elite i20
Also Read

Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India


Hyundai Grand i10 and Elite i20 are two of the largest selling models for the company, with the latter being a benchmark in its segment. The Grand i10 is retailed with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel, both mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.


The company is set to give the Elite i20 a major update at the Auto Expo 2020. It is also expected to gain a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which also does duty in the Venue and the newly launched Aura compact sedan.


It already retails the Nexo in the US and some European markets and will be showcasing the hydrogen-powered car in India this week.


Hyundai will also be showcasing the updated Creta at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020. The SUV will get a new, bigger radiator grille, LED projector headlamps, and all-new interiors. It will also gain two new powertrains, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, both from the Kia Seltos.


Hyundai India has also initiated an internal study on the prospect of fuel cell electric vehicles in the country.


In January 2020, the company sold 42,002 units in India, which was more than 8 percent less from its January 2019 volumes (45,803 units). However, Hyundai India’s exports grew by over 24 percent to 10,000 units in January 2020, from 8,010 units in the same month last year.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Hyundai, Uber announce joint partnership to build Air Taxies at CES 2020



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India's largest selling scooters in August 2019 - Check prices, specs and image

YS Auto

WeWork hires Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO

Press Trust of India

What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work

Team YS

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ather Energy to launch an electric motorcycle in 5 years, 450 model to be phased out with 450X

YS Auto

Audi to launch electric SUV e-Tron later in 2020

Press Trust of India

Budget 2020: No immediate measures to revive the ailing auto sector

YS Auto

Budget 2020: Government proposes to hike customs duty on imported electric vehicles

Press Trust of India

Hyundai to showcase new micro SUV concept and several facelifts at Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Royal Enfield announces Classic 500 Tribute Black, to axe 500cc models from its portfolio

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore