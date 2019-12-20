Hyundai Motors updates Xcent with Aura

South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motors has revealed the car that will replace the Xcent with the Aura. This car shares its design with the i10 Nios, similar to how the Xcent shared the Grand i10 platform. Further, the Xcent shall be a fleet-only car once Aura is in the market.





Talking about the engine specs, the Aura comes with 1.0-Iitre turbocharged petrol (100 PS), 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (83 PS), and a 1.2-litre turbocharged diesel (75 PS).





While the Aura is a sedan that follows Hyundai's fluidic design principle, which is also seen on the Elantra and Verna, the Nios is a hatchback. This fluidic design makes the Aura look more premium and upmarket. It looks like the Nios till the C pillar, where it gets an aggressively sculpted boot.





On the front end, Aura has dual LED DRLs as compared to single DRLs on the Nios. On the rear, the Aura has wrap-around taillights with LED inserts, and the rear licence plate has been made a part of the bumper, leaving the car with a clean rear end.





With a length of 3,995 mm and a height of 1,520 mm, the specs aren't any different from the outgoing Xcent. The new car is 20 mm wider and has a 25 mm longer wheelbase.





We are yet to see the Aura's interiors but, it is expected that they will look similar to the Nios and will share the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 5.3-inch digital speedometer and MID. The car is also expected to have wireless charging, Arkamys sound system, rear centre armrest, and a driver rear-view monitor.









(Edited by Suman Singh)















