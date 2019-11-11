ICAT sets up a new testing track at Manesar

The automotive R&D and testing agency under Government of India, ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology), has launched a new test track at IMT, Manesar. The facility is in the same 46.6 acre land that houses the new NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness), tyre and EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) testing, and passive safety testing facilities inaugurated earlier this year.





The new test track will allow ICAT to expand its testing services to even more auto manufacturers and component suppliers in India. The oval-shaped test track is 1.85 km long and includes two 700 m long straights. Two 250 m banked sections join the two straights and will allow for high-speed testing without the need for braking while cornering. To make this possible, the banking of the test track ranges between 35 degrees and 55 degrees.









Vehicles being tested at ICAT can now achieve speeds of up to 90 kmph at the corners and overall top speed of 160 kmph. An ABS testing facility, complete with a wet surface, is also available at ICAT’s new test track. The track will include a steering pad track (to test steering torque) and a water wading track to test for water seepage and battery security for electric vehicles.





An external noise track to check for tyre and road noise at speeds of up to 50 kph is also present at the new test track. While an elevation track to test vehicles in gradeability (to test the safety of vehicles during hill starts) adds to the uniqueness of this new testing facility in Manesar.





Built with an investment of Rs 50 crore, the test track took nearly a year to be completed. Thanks to this, ICAT can now provide full developmental support to two-wheeler, as well as, three-wheeler manufacturers across India. However, a test track management system is still in the process of being installed.





At a time when India is still struggling with the issue of vehicle safety, this track is vital. Recently, four Indian cars tested by Global NCAP received a single star rating for adult occupation.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







