ICAT sets up a new testing track at Manesar

ICAT comes under the aegis of NATRIP (National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project) and was established in 2006 at Manesar, Haryana.

By YS Auto
11th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The automotive R&D and testing agency under Government of India, ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology), has launched a new test track at IMT, Manesar. The facility is in the same 46.6 acre land that houses the new NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness), tyre and EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) testing, and passive safety testing facilities inaugurated earlier this year.


The new test track will allow ICAT to expand its testing services to even more auto manufacturers and component suppliers in India. The oval-shaped test track is 1.85 km long and includes two 700 m long straights. Two 250 m banked sections join the two straights and will allow for high-speed testing without the need for braking while cornering. To make this possible, the banking of the test track ranges between 35 degrees and 55 degrees.


ICAT test track
Also Read

Maruti Ertiga, WagonR, Hyundai Santro, Datsun RediGo get disappointing crash-test scores at Glo...


Vehicles being tested at ICAT can now achieve speeds of up to 90 kmph at the corners and overall top speed of 160 kmph. An ABS testing facility, complete with a wet surface, is also available at ICAT’s new test track. The track will include a steering pad track (to test steering torque) and a water wading track to test for water seepage and battery security for electric vehicles.


An external noise track to check for tyre and road noise at speeds of up to 50 kph is also present at the new test track. While an elevation track to test vehicles in gradeability (to test the safety of vehicles during hill starts) adds to the uniqueness of this new testing facility in Manesar.


Built with an investment of Rs 50 crore, the test track took nearly a year to be completed. Thanks to this, ICAT can now provide full developmental support to two-wheeler, as well as, three-wheeler manufacturers across India. However, a test track management system is still in the process of being installed.


At a time when India is still struggling with the issue of vehicle safety, this track is vital. Recently, four Indian cars tested by Global NCAP received a single star rating for adult occupation.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

2019 BMW 3 series launched in India at INR 41.40 lakhs


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Electric scooter Okinawa Lite launches in India at Rs 59,990

YS Auto

Honda Activa 125 BS-VI launched at INR 67,490

YS Auto

Honda Activa 125 BS-VI to launch on September 11

YS Auto

India's largest selling scooters in August 2019 - Check prices, specs and image

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Chase your dream - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

KTM may launch the new 2020 KTM 390 Adventure at India Bike Week next month

YS Auto

BMW Motorrad brings in F 900 R, F 900 XR, S 1000 XR, and Concept R18/2 motorcycles at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

Yamaha India launches BS-VI compliant FZ FI and FZ-S FI

YS Auto

Electric scooter Okinawa Lite launches in India at Rs 59,990

YS Auto

Renault Triber sells 10,000 units within 3 months of launch

YS Auto

Hero MotoCorp launches India’s first BS-VI compliant motorcycle Splendor iSmart BS-VI

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore