Isuzu reveals prices for upcoming BS-VI range of vehicles

Despite catering a niche product portfolio, Japanese utility vehicle maker Isuzu manages to retail 3,000 to 4,000 units in India annually.

By YS Auto
23rd Nov 2019
Japanese utility vehicle maker Isuzu joined the growing club of manufacturers who have stopped the production of BS-IV compliant vehicles, possibly the best way to protect from last-minute stock clearing losses.


The company’s Indian lineup is completely based on diesel-powered engines, which will have a direct impact on pricing. Isuzu will be increasing the prices of the D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X SUV by at least Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.


2020 Isuzu D-Max
However, the commercial models such as D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab will undergo a price hike of about Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh.


Unlike petrol engines, diesel ones will undergo a price hike of 20 to 25 percent. This is because diesel engines must be fitted with more efficient catalytic converters. In comparison, most petrol-powered vehicles are experiencing a price hike of around 10 percent.


To throw some light on the price hike situation, Isuzu India's spokesperson Shankar Srinivas said,


“There is an air of uncertainty prevailing amongst vehicle buyers in the country. As per the government announcement, BS-IV vehicles purchased on or before March 31, 2020, will continue to run even after implementation of BS-IV norms coming in force from April 2020. Isuzu would like to notify its new and existing customers about the price hike next year and urge its customers to make appropriate vehicle purchase decisions whilst availing scheme benefits that come with the range of Isuzu utility vehicles.”


2020 Isuzu D-Max


They unveiled the 2020 D-Max in Thailand in October 2019. This version of the pick-up is based on the Isuzu Dynamic Drive Platform and is expected to be launched in India by mid-2020.


Isuzu has updated the ladder-frame chassis of the pick-up truck, reducing vibrations and noise levels, as well as increasing the safety parameters.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
YS Auto

