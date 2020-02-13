Jaguar Land Rover launches BS-VI version of Discovery Sport

The new Discovery Sport by Jaguar Land Rover has LED headlights with daytime running lights, rear LED lights and animated directional indicators.

By Press Trust of India
13th Feb 2020
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday launched the BS-VI version of its SUV Discovery Sport in both petrol and diesel engines at a starting price of Rs 57.06 lakh.


The new Discovery Sport comes with features such as all-new premium LED headlights with daytime running lights, rear LED lights and animated directional indicators, among others.


According to JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri, Discovery Sport has been a best seller ever since its roll out.


He added, "The new Discovery Sport further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the vehicle one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio."


Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the car provides greater capability and has all-wheel drive and hill descent control to make the hardest of drives seem effortless.


Land Rover Discovery Sport
Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors bets big on SUVs and EVs


The 2.0-litre Ingenium turbocharged petrol engine comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, producing 250 PS of power and 365 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre D180 diesel engine has been carried over from the old model and develops 180 PS of power and 430 Nm of torque.


A four-wheel-drive system comes as standard while the gearbox is a nine-speed automatic unit.


"The year 2019 has been a tough year for the Indian automotive industry, but we at JLR are seeing 2020 much more positively," he said.


JLR India will not only introduce new technology, but increase its product portfolio from 10 to 12 this year, he said.


A slew of electrified products and hybrids will also be introduced in 2020, he added.


"We are not just ahead in the product offering but have also increased our market share as well. As per the latest numbers, on a month-on-month basis, JLR India continues to hold formidable 16 percent share in the relevant segment that we compete," Suri said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as National Business Head

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo ends with over 70 launches, unveils; records 6.08 lakh visitors

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo 2020: Skoda showcases Vision IN concept, Karoq, new Superb

YS Auto

Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Electric launches eKUV 100; showcases eXUV 300

YS Auto

India auto production may shrink with coronavirus likely to hit supply chain: Fitch

Press Trust of India

Softbank looking to pick minority stake in Mahindra Electric

YS Auto

