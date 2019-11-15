India’s most affordable Bobber, Jawa Perak, launches at Rs 1,94,500

Mahindra-led Classic Legends have launched the Jawa Perak at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While that’s higher than the price quoted last year (Rs 1.89 lakh), the increase is attributed to inflation and the bike now being BS-VI compliant.





However, the production model misses out on the Pirelli tyres showcased on the motorcycle last year. It now has Ceat tyres.









The suspension system of the motorcycle includes conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. Cycle parts include a new tweaked chassis and a new swingarm.





A single leather-wrapped seat graces the Perak. In terms of design, the motorcycle carries a dark and retro theme. The headlamp is a halogen unit while the twin exhausts have been chopped off to complete the Bobber identity.





Speaking at the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The last one year has been about putting smiles on every Jawa lovers face with the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two. It's time for us now to offer more to our customers and the Perak paves the way for that. A true factory custom, the Perak rewrites the rules for classic motorcycle while keeping the character of Jawa intact.”





The Jawa Perak has a highly accessible seat height of 750 mm. It has a wheelbase of 1,485 mm. With a kerb weight of 179 kg, the motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 14-litres. The braking system includes a 280 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc in the rear.





Also, the Bobber-styled motorcycle is shod with a 100/90 section front and 140/70 section tyre in the rear.

Powering the Jawa Perak is a re-bored 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill coupled to a six-speed gearbox. This engine pushes out 34 bhp of power and 31 Nm of torque at the crank.









Bookings for the Jawa Perak can be made from January 1, 2020, while deliveries will begin on April 2, 2020, the company said.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







