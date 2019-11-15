India’s most affordable Bobber, Jawa Perak, launches at Rs 1,94,500

Jawa Motorcycles was relaunched in India in November 2018 and the company opened 100 dealerships across the country in less than 100 days.

By YS Auto
15th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mahindra-led Classic Legends have launched the Jawa Perak at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While that’s higher than the price quoted last year (Rs 1.89 lakh), the increase is attributed to inflation and the bike now being BS-VI compliant.


However, the production model misses out on the Pirelli tyres showcased on the motorcycle last year. It now has Ceat tyres.


Jawa Perak
Also Read

Hyundai to launch new upcoming compact sedan Aura but will continue to push Xcent in the market...


The suspension system of the motorcycle includes conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. Cycle parts include a new tweaked chassis and a new swingarm.


A single leather-wrapped seat graces the Perak. In terms of design, the motorcycle carries a dark and retro theme. The headlamp is a halogen unit while the twin exhausts have been chopped off to complete the Bobber identity.


Speaking at the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The last one year has been about putting smiles on every Jawa lovers face with the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two. It's time for us now to offer more to our customers and the Perak paves the way for that. A true factory custom, the Perak rewrites the rules for classic motorcycle while keeping the character of Jawa intact.”
Jawa Perak front three quarter


The Jawa Perak has a highly accessible seat height of 750 mm. It has a wheelbase of 1,485 mm. With a kerb weight of 179 kg, the motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 14-litres. The braking system includes a 280 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc in the rear.


Also, the Bobber-styled motorcycle is shod with a 100/90 section front and 140/70 section tyre in the rear.

Powering the Jawa Perak is a re-bored 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill coupled to a six-speed gearbox. This engine pushes out 34 bhp of power and 31 Nm of torque at the crank.


Jawa Perak studio


Bookings for the Jawa Perak can be made from January 1, 2020, while deliveries will begin on April 2, 2020, the company said.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic unveiled


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Royal Enfield Classic 350 with single-channel ABS launches in India

YS Auto

Honda 2Wheelers India launches its first BS-VI motorcycle SP 125

YS Auto

Hyundai to launch new upcoming compact sedan Aura but will continue to push Xcent in the market

YS Auto

Electric scooter Okinawa Lite launches in India at Rs 59,990

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
These young global heroes are ushering in change (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maxus D90 may launch in India as MG Motor resumes testing the SUV

YS Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 350 with single-channel ABS launches in India

YS Auto

Hyundai to launch new upcoming compact sedan Aura but will continue to push Xcent in the market

YS Auto

Honda 2Wheelers India launches its first BS-VI motorcycle SP 125

YS Auto

[YS Exclusive] India to be first market to get CFMoto 300SR in April-May 2020

YS Auto

First electric motorcycle unveiled by Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore