Maruti Baleno emerges as the largest selling passenger car in India in December 2019

At present, the Indian passenger market is going through its worst-ever slowdown due to low consumer sentiments, weak rural demand, and economic slowdown taking a toll on demand.

By YS Auto
22nd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Maruti Baleno has emerged as the largest selling passenger vehicle in India, in December 2019.


According to the data released by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), Maruti sold 18,684 units of the premium hatchback as compared to 11,135 units in the same month last year. The Alto remains the second-largest selling model in December 2019 with 15,489 units sold (down from 25,121 units in December 2018).


Maruti Baleno
Also Read

Maruti Suzuki teases Futuro-e concept ahead of Auto Expo 2020


Maruti Suzuki models continue to be leading the sales rally, with eight of the 10 largest selling models in December 2019 belonging to India’s largest carmaker. It sold 15,286 units of the compact sedan Dzire, making it the third-largest selling model. The fourth, fifth, and sixth places were taken by Swift (14,749 units), Vitara Brezza (13,658 units), and WagonR (10,781 units) respectively.


Hyundai Motors’ compact SUV Venue continues to be a star performer for the South Korean manufacturer with 9,521 units in December 2019, making it the seventh-largest selling passenger vehicle in India in December 2019. Maruti’s newest small car, the SPresso, which entered the top 10 passenger vehicle list in November 2019, ended at the eighth spot with 8,394 units.


Hyundai’s Elite i20 registered sales of 7,740 units in December 2019 to be in the ninth position. Maruti’s Eeco rounded off the tenth position, with 7,634 units of the van sold in December 2019.


The Kia Seltos, which held the sixth spot in November 2019, slipped off the top 10 passenger vehicle list, as the company focussed more on exports than domestic demands. At present, Kia is gearing up to launch its premium MPV, the Carnival, at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020, next month. The South Korean carmaker is also expected to showcase a sub-four-meter compact SUV next month.


Maruti will also be showcasing the Futuro-e electric vehicle concept along with the updated Vitara Brezza at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Maruti becomes the first carmaker to cross 20 million unit sales milestone

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s what to expect from Ducati’s 2020 lineup

YS Auto

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

RBI cancels PPI certificate of authorisation of Vodafone m-pesa

Press Trust of India

Bhavin Turakhia looks to take Zeta to the US, Europe

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Here’s how this Mumbai-based startup is changing the way India finances two-wheelers

YS Auto

Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment, rolls out Altroz

Press Trust of India

Mahindra XUV300 becomes the third Indian passenger vehicle to get a five-star NCAP rating

YS Auto

Maruti Suzuki teases Futuro-e concept ahead of Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Hyundai drives in compact sedan Aura with price starting at Rs 5.79 lakh

Press Trust of India

Royal Enfield drives in Himalayan with BS-VI powertrain at Rs 1.86 lakh

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore