Maruti Baleno emerges as the largest selling passenger car in India in December 2019

The Maruti Baleno has emerged as the largest selling passenger vehicle in India, in December 2019.





According to the data released by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), Maruti sold 18,684 units of the premium hatchback as compared to 11,135 units in the same month last year. The Alto remains the second-largest selling model in December 2019 with 15,489 units sold (down from 25,121 units in December 2018).









Maruti Suzuki models continue to be leading the sales rally, with eight of the 10 largest selling models in December 2019 belonging to India’s largest carmaker. It sold 15,286 units of the compact sedan Dzire, making it the third-largest selling model. The fourth, fifth, and sixth places were taken by Swift (14,749 units), Vitara Brezza (13,658 units), and WagonR (10,781 units) respectively.





Hyundai Motors’ compact SUV Venue continues to be a star performer for the South Korean manufacturer with 9,521 units in December 2019, making it the seventh-largest selling passenger vehicle in India in December 2019. Maruti’s newest small car, the SPresso, which entered the top 10 passenger vehicle list in November 2019, ended at the eighth spot with 8,394 units.





Hyundai’s Elite i20 registered sales of 7,740 units in December 2019 to be in the ninth position. Maruti’s Eeco rounded off the tenth position, with 7,634 units of the van sold in December 2019.





The Kia Seltos, which held the sixth spot in November 2019, slipped off the top 10 passenger vehicle list, as the company focussed more on exports than domestic demands. At present, Kia is gearing up to launch its premium MPV, the Carnival, at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020, next month. The South Korean carmaker is also expected to showcase a sub-four-meter compact SUV next month.





Maruti will also be showcasing the Futuro-e electric vehicle concept along with the updated Vitara Brezza at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





﻿