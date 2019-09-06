A
Car Launch

Maruti S-Presso spied without camouflage for the first time

The upcoming Maruti S-Presso will be positioned higher than the Alto K10

By YS Auto
6th Sep 2019
Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming entry-level SUV-ish hatchback, Maruti S-Presso has been spied undisguised for the first time. Originating from the Future S concept showcased at Auto Expo 2018, the Maruti S-Presso will be launched on September 30, 2019.


One look at the Maruti S-Presso and it gives us mixed feelings. The chrome insets on the front grille has clear signs of resemblance of the Maruti Vitara Brezza. Headlamps get standard halogen bulbs to keep costs under check. The boxy design includes big wheel arches and blackened B-pillar. The door handles are simple yet elegant, focusing on function rather than form. Indicators are integrated in the side fenders.

Maruti S-Presso spyshot


The tall boy design of the Maruti S-Presso allows a ground clearance of 180 mm. Besides that, the S-Presso will have a 20 mm longer wheelbase than the Maruti’s star seller Alto K10. This design promises ample headroom for passengers. Interiors have not been revealed yet, but a dark theme is on cards to give a sporty touch. Driver instrumentation will be a centrally mounted digital speedometer. Also, the infotainment system will be a touchscreen unit.


The upcoming Maruti S-Presso is expected to be powered by the same 1.0-litre K10B petrol mill which also does duty in the Alto K10. In its present tune, this engine produces 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. We expect the Maruti S-Presso to be BS-VI compliant from day 1.


Also, the Maruti S-Presso will be offered in 4 variants with AMT being offered in the top end variant. Expect the pricing to hover around INR 5 lakhs and will be retailed via Maruti’s standard Arena dealership range.

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched an Ertiga based premium MPV, the XL6. The MPV is retailed only via the Nexa dealerships.

    Authors
    YS Auto

