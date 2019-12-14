Maruti to continue selling small diesel cars after a brief hiatus

At present, nearly half of Maruti’s sales volume comes from the BS-VI compliant petrol-powered cars.

By YS Auto
14th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly decided to bring back small diesel cars to its domestic portfolio after a brief hiatus. A report in ETAuto reveals that the New Delhi-based manufacturer will be bringing in the BS-VI compliant version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine.


The company had earlier announced that it will stop selling its diesel engine options for small passenger cars from April 2020, as the cost involved in upgrading these engines will raise the prices significantly.


Maruti fears that it will lose out on the volume game, as its rivals, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata Motors are upgrading their diesel portfolio. In the financial year 2018-19, Maruti sold around five lakh diesel cars. This year, the numbers are expected to drop to around 2.5 lakh units to three lakh units, due to the economic slowdown. However, once the BS-VI compliant engine is back in business, the company expects the numbers to bounce back to the same volume as last fiscal, in 2021.


Maruti Suzuki 1.5-litre diesel engine

Further, the carmaker is expecting that it will get a demand for the BS-VI diesel engine from its partner Toyota which will help in achieving the five lakh annual unit mark. Thanks to its parent company Suzuki’s tie-up with Toyota, Maruti at present shares the Baleno hatchback, which is retailed under the brand name Glanza.


Maruti Suzuki has stopped production of its BS-IV diesel cars expect the Vitara Brezza compact SUV and Dzire compact sedan. Both these cars are offered with the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine, sourced from Fiat. However, the company will stop the production of BS-IV compliant diesel mills from January.


The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been indigenously developed by Suzuki and was introduced in the updated Ciaz. In its present tune, the powerplant produces 95 PS of power and 225 Nm of torque. It returns a segment-leading fuel economy of 26.82 kmpl.


Maruti claims that this engine has a high level of refinement and low NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels by using a dual-mass flywheel (DMF) along with an optimised compression ratio that reduces engine fluctuations.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Maruti becomes the first carmaker to cross 20 million unit sales milestone


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 launches in India at Rs 18 lakh

YS Auto

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 to be launched in Japan, Mexico, and Colombia

YS Auto

Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki ZX-25R, and Kawasaki W800 unveiled at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Suzuki launches 2020 Hayabusa in India with updated brakes

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
How Infosys is making its employees future-ready (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Baby Harley Davidson ready to hit production and testing stage in China

YS Auto

Suzuki launches 2020 Hayabusa in India with updated brakes

YS Auto

Here’s how SUVs are taking the Indian car market by storm

YS Auto

James Bond and the cars that made him Agent 007

YS Auto

How a Manesar-based riding gear manufacturer is changing India’s helmet culture

YS Auto

Hero MotoCorp to raise prices by up to Rs 2,000 from January 2020

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore