Maruti Vitara Brezza becomes the fastest compact SUV to cross 5 lakh sales milestone

Currently, the Vitara Brezza is retailed only with a diesel engine and is set to gain a petrol mill over the next few weeks.

By YS Auto
13th Jan 2020
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has sold over five lakh vehicles, making it the fastest compact SUV to reach this milestone. The company launched the compact SUV in February 2016 at Delhi Auto Expo.


Maruti offers the Vitara Brezza with features like gloss black alloys, dual-tone colour, projector headlamps, and all-black interiors. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), high-speed warning alert, ISOFIX child restraint system, reverse parking sensors, and front seat belt pre-tensioners.


Maruti Vitara Brezza
Speaking about the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said,


“Offering a complete package of designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, Vitara Brezza struck the right chord with Indian customers. The five lakh unit sales in just 47 months is a testimony of the customer’s increasing preference for stylish and feature-packed compact SUV.”

The Vitara Brezza is retailed with a 1.3-litre diesel engine sourced from Fiat. However, as Maruti Suzuki has decided to drop small diesel engines from its portfolio by March 2020, the Vitara Brezza will now be offered only with a petrol engine.


Powering the compact SUV will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol mill, which will be assisted by a mild-hybrid system seen earlier in the Maruti Ciaz. This engine can produce 104.7 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a standard five-speed manual transmission, or an optional four-speed automatic transmission.


Maruti Suzuki will be launching the updated Vitara Brezza at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 in February. The sub 4m compact SUV will gain new fog lamps, updated bumpers, LED headlamps, and new 16-inch alloy wheels.


The Vitara Breeza will be competing against the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, and soon, with the upcoming Kia Sonet. However, while the Vitara Brezza has a stellar record of nearly 8,000 units sold every month, it does not match up to the superior transmission options offered by its competition – seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic in the Venue, and six-speed automatic in the EcoSport.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


