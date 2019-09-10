Most affordable fully faired motorcycles you can buy in India

Motorcycles are often associated with speed. And the moment you think about a fast motorcycle the image which comes to mind is fully faired, aerodynamically streamlined bike. Over the years, Indian motorcycle industry has matured and with ever lowering manufacturing costs, more and more bike makers have started offering affordable fully faired motorcycles. Besides that, they are also opening up to the idea of offering small capacity, fully faired performance-oriented motorcycles which are a boon for beginners. Here is a list of 5 most affordable fully-faired motorcycles:





Hero Xtreme 200S





Climbing over the ruins left by the erstwhile Karizma ZMR, Hero MotoCorp is trying to woo customers to its premium motorcycles by going down the path of affordability. The recently launched Hero Xtreme 200S is perfect example to this. In fact, the Hero Xtreme 200S is India’s most affordable fully-faired motorcycle.





Based on the naked Xtreme 200R, the Hero Xtreme 200S gets a pretty interesting features list. The top of this is the digital instrumentation which allows smartphone connectivity via an app and Bluetooth. This allows the screen to show call alerts as well as turn by turn navigation. Also, the single LED headlamp looks futuristic and adds functionality.





At the heart of the Hero Xtreme 200S is a 199.6cc single cylinder mill. However, unlike the competition, this powerplant is the least powerful 200 cc motorcycle with an output of 18.4 PS and 17.1 Nm. This makes the Hero Xtreme 200S a great urban commuter which has enough grunt to race ahead of the pack at a traffic signal. All this without burning s hole in your pocket.





The Hero Xtreme 200S can be yours at INR 99,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Colour options include Sports Red, Panther Black and Brown.





Suzuki Gixxer SF 150





The refreshed Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is our 2nd most affordable fully-faired motorcycle available in India. It provides the perfect balance between performance and commuting abilities. The neat design overhaul involves minimum decals but it has not lost its ever-enthusiastic DNA. Besides that, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 also gets a stiffer front suspension for a sportier ride.





Features include an LED headlamp, new digital instrumentation, new clip-on handlebars and split seats. The first iteration of Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 was the perfect urban motorcycle and this one is no different. In fact, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 will be a perfect choice for criss-crossing through traffic. Add to that standard disc and both ends, and the bike’s stopping power will get you out of several hairy situations. However, the cast-saving single channel ABS is a small bummer.





The engine of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is the same 154.9 cc air-cooled engine. Coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine produces 14.1 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque. Besides that, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is only available with fuel injection.





Suzuki offers the standard version of the Gixxer SF 150 in Silver and Black colours at INR 1,09,870 (ex-showroom, Delhi). A MotoGP edition of this fully-faired motorcycle will cost you INR 1,10,605 (ex-showroom, Delhi).





Bajaj Pulsar RS200





Third on our list of most affordable fully-faired motorcycles is the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. Even though the bike was launched back in March 2015, the Pulsar RS200 is still an eye-candy in 2019. Especially when you look at that wacky taillamp design.





The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 offers ample dose of technology at an affordable price point. This makes the Pulsar RS200 a gem of a value for money offering. Right from projector headlamps, fuel injection and three spark plugs to make the engine burn fuel more efficiently. Also, the mix of digital and analogue instrumentation continues to be a delight to look at.





Under all this technology blanket is the KTM Duke 200 sourced engine. The 199.5 cc powerplant produces 24.5 PS of power and 18.6 Nm of torque. Anchoring all this power is a large 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm unit in the rear. Adding spice to the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is the claimed top speed of 140.8 kmph. However, we would have loved to see a dual-channel ABS instead of the safety net only in the front wheel.





The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is priced at INR 1,40,237 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in Racing Red, Racing Blue and Graphite Black.





Yamaha R15 v3.0





In its third iteration, the Yamaha R15 is the perfect motorcycle to make you a great rider. Loaded to the gills the Yamaha R15 was the first motorcycle in its class to offer several features which were earlier seen in products in several segments above.





The Yamaha R15 v3.0 gets a sporty deltabox frame, die-cast aluminium swingarm and LED headlamps. An LCD instrumentation with shift lights makes it a perfect entry point to performance motorcycle in a budget. Besides that, Yamaha R15 v3.0 has several hidden aces up its sleeve. It is the most affordable motorcycle in India to offer Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This technology helps the powerplant to produce ideal amounts of power across the rev range. Also, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 gets a slipper clutch.





At the heart of Yamaha R15 v3.0 is a 155 cc engine which produces 19.3 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit. Brakes are discs at both ends and the safety net is a dual-channel unit. Yes, Yamaha has left no stone unturned in making the Yamaha R15 v3.0 a power packed yet affordable fully-faired motorcycle.





Yamaha R15 v3.0 has a starting price of INR 1,40,280 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Colour options include Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, Darknight (black) and a MotoGP edition.





KTM RC125





The most powerful and expensive 125 cc motorcycle in India is the 5th in our list of most affordable fully-faired motorcycles on sale in India. KTM RC125 has a body similar to the RC200. In fact, if not for the new decals, it would be impossible to differentiate the two.





The KTM RC125 gets features which have never been seen in the 125 cc territory in India. Twin projector headlamps, upside down front suspension (sourced from WP), monoshock rear and an all-digital instrumentation are standard. Besides that, the KTM RC125 offers a very committed riding posture which will give you backache. However, the ear to ear grin which will be plastered on your face when you take on the corners makes the pain worth it. And boy! This machine has the ability to turn you a corner carving god you have always dreamt to be!





Powering the KTM RC125 is a 124.7 cc engine and a 6-speed gearbox, both of which also do duty in the Duke 125. Unlike all the motorcycles in this list, the KTM RC125 is the only motorcycle to get a DOHC engine. Output figures stand at 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque.





The KTM RC125 is offered in white and orange colours while pricing stands at INR 1,47,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).