MV Agusta has announced that it has secured funding for the next 5 years and has confirmed the focus on premium as well as medium capacity motorcycles. The Italian luxury motorcycle maker aims to increase its annual sales volumes to 25,000 units! This move comes months after MV Agusta announced a long-term partnership with the Chinese firm Loncin Motor Co to produce motorcycles in 350-500 cc displacement.





The funding is being provided by the Sardarov family, the Russian oil tycoons who were key contributors in MV Agusta’s resurrection. In the short-term approach (2019-21), MV Agusta will be investing in beefing up its global distribution network, focusing on Europe, Asia and the USA.





Commenting on the development, Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta said, “Over the next five years, MV Agusta's attention will be focused on developing the sales and service network, while investing in product development and maintaining its efforts in digitalization and technological innovation. We are committed to deliver the best products and continue to be a benchmark in motorcycle industry in quality, design and technology. Finally, MV Agusta has all the tools to do so. Together with the management, we are working diligently to execute the business plan and achieve our objectives which will require an increase of personnel and dedication from all at every level of the company. This will also positively impact the local community in terms of employment and benefit the Varese-area related industries.”





MV Agusta has opened its first single brand showroom in France in March 2019. The company has also started accepting bookings online in the European market. Besides that, MV Agusta also got back to competitive motorcycle racing last year. MV Agusta motorcycles are retailed in India via Kinetic Motoroyale.





The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 was launched in India in August at INR 18.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). That’s not all, we are all set to get the premium street naked Dragster 800 RR in next few months.