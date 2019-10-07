A

MV Agusta announces its 5 years strategic plan

The Italian motorcycle maker is pinning its hopes on new premium and midsize bikes over the next 5 years.

By YS Auto
7th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

MV Agusta has announced that it has secured funding for the next 5 years and has confirmed the focus on premium as well as medium capacity motorcycles. The Italian luxury motorcycle maker aims to increase its annual sales volumes to 25,000 units! This move comes months after MV Agusta announced a long-term partnership with the Chinese firm Loncin Motor Co to produce motorcycles in 350-500 cc displacement.

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 at a dealership


The funding is being provided by the Sardarov family, the Russian oil tycoons who were key contributors in MV Agusta’s resurrection. In the short-term approach (2019-21), MV Agusta will be investing in beefing up its global distribution network, focusing on Europe, Asia and the USA.


Commenting on the development, Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta said, “Over the next five years, MV Agusta's attention will be focused on developing the sales and service network, while investing in product development and maintaining its efforts in digitalization and technological innovation. We are committed to deliver the best products and continue to be a benchmark in motorcycle industry in quality, design and technology. Finally, MV Agusta has all the tools to do so. Together with the management, we are working diligently to execute the business plan and achieve our objectives which will require an increase of personnel and dedication from all at every level of the company. This will also positively impact the local community in terms of employment and benefit the Varese-area related industries.”


MV Agusta has opened its first single brand showroom in France in March 2019. The company has also started accepting bookings online in the European market. Besides that, MV Agusta also got back to competitive motorcycle racing last year. MV Agusta motorcycles are retailed in India via Kinetic Motoroyale.


The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 was launched in India in August at INR 18.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). That’s not all, we are all set to get the premium street naked Dragster 800 RR in next few months.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Most affordable fully faired motorcycles you can buy in India

YS Auto

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

The untold story of Flipkart, the big billion ecommerce startup

Mihir Dalal
Daily Capsule
TechSparks Day 1: If you can build in India, you can build anywhere else (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Aaveg launches new green service for employee transportation management

YS Auto

Best compact sedans in India - October 2019

YS Auto

Best 150 cc motorcycles we want to be launched in India

YS Auto

Best premium everyday commuter motorcycles

YS Auto

India's largest selling scooters in August 2019 - Check prices, specs and image

YS Auto

Upcoming 250 cc motorcycles in India and the world

YS Auto

5 best compact SUVs you can buy this festive season

YS Auto

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition launched at INR 62,995

YS Auto

Best commuter motorcycles for everyday riding

YS Auto

Tata Motors announces new Pro Edition package for its domestic passenger vehicle range

YS Auto

Sneak peek to Deepika Padukone's private car collection

YS Auto

Top 5 selling Utility Vehicles in India - August 2019

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore