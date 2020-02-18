Pune-based startup Nexzu Mobility launches three new electric bicycles

Nexzu Mobility will be manufacturing the electric bicycles at Hinjewadi in Pune, and at present, it has 60 touchpoints across India.

By YS Auto
18th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nexzu Mobility, a Pune-based electric vehicle startup, has launched three electric bicycles – Roadlark, Aello, and Rompus. These electric bicycles have been priced in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 37,000.


The three electric bicycles are fitted with a 36-volt, 250-watt brushless DC motor. The lithium-ion batteries used by Nexzu Mobility are claimed to have a lifecycle of 750 charges and takes three to four hours to be fully charged.

Nexzu Mobility Rompus
Also Read

[YS Exclusive] Gurugram-based startup Okinawa to launch its first electric motorcycle by June 2020


Nexzu Mobility uses steel alloy frames in all three bicycles and offers a high-grade foam cushion, enhancing the comfort level for the rider. Besides that, all three electric bicycles come fitted with 26-inch nylon tyres.


Speaking about the company’s entry into the electric bicycle segment, Pankaj Tiwari, Business Head of Nexzu Mobility said,


“The heart of EV adoption lies in a shift away from heavy mechanical aid which relies on non-renewable sources of energy. As one of the simplest machines, e-cycles best represent the essence of the worldwide EV drive. With this launch, we aim to boost the adoption of e-cycles in India, which will benefit not only the environment but also the personal health of our customers.”


The Nexzu Roadlaark has a range of 65 km in pedal mode and 55 km in throttle mode. It has a top speed of 25 kmph. Powering the electric bicycle are twin batteries - a 5.2-Ah and an 8.8-Ah unit. The e-cycle comes with disc brakes at both the ends.


The Aello, positioned as a unisex product, gets a range of 45 km on pedal mode and 38 km on throttle mode. It is powered by an 8.8-Ah battery with a front disc and rear drum brake.


Besides that, the Rompus, with its 5.2-Ah battery, has a range of 25 km in pedal mode and 20 km in throttle mode. A front disc brake is also on offer in the e-cycle.


Nexzu Mobility, formerly known as Avan Motors, was rebranded in January 2020. The Pune-based startup was established in 2015, and at present, it is aiming to be India’s largest end-to-end electric mobility solutions brand.


The company has 60 dealers present across India. Its Pune plant in Hinjewadi is spread over 22,000 sq-feet and has an installed annual capacity of 36,000 units.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Hike wants to create your virtual clone and tap into a new economy

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pump in Rs 2.5 Cr in insurtech startup Digit Insurance

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $11M led by Alteria Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

Blume Ventures announces final close of Fund III at $102M

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Here's how Zynga's former CTO is solving mankind’s greatest problems
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Exclusive] Gurugram-based startup Okinawa to launch its first electric motorcycle by June 2020

YS Auto

Why Mercedes-Benz India wants to be a notch above the rest in the luxury car segment

YS Auto

Tesla plans to build heavier, long-range version of Model 3 at Shanghai Gigafactory

YS Auto

Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as National Business Head

Press Trust of India

Jaguar Land Rover launches BS-VI version of Discovery Sport

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo ends with over 70 launches, unveils; records 6.08 lakh visitors

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore