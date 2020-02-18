Pune-based startup Nexzu Mobility launches three new electric bicycles

Nexzu Mobility, a Pune-based electric vehicle startup, has launched three electric bicycles – Roadlark, Aello, and Rompus. These electric bicycles have been priced in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 37,000.





The three electric bicycles are fitted with a 36-volt, 250-watt brushless DC motor. The lithium-ion batteries used by Nexzu Mobility are claimed to have a lifecycle of 750 charges and takes three to four hours to be fully charged.





Nexzu Mobility uses steel alloy frames in all three bicycles and offers a high-grade foam cushion, enhancing the comfort level for the rider. Besides that, all three electric bicycles come fitted with 26-inch nylon tyres.





Speaking about the company’s entry into the electric bicycle segment, Pankaj Tiwari, Business Head of Nexzu Mobility said,





“The heart of EV adoption lies in a shift away from heavy mechanical aid which relies on non-renewable sources of energy. As one of the simplest machines, e-cycles best represent the essence of the worldwide EV drive. With this launch, we aim to boost the adoption of e-cycles in India, which will benefit not only the environment but also the personal health of our customers.”





The Nexzu Roadlaark has a range of 65 km in pedal mode and 55 km in throttle mode. It has a top speed of 25 kmph. Powering the electric bicycle are twin batteries - a 5.2-Ah and an 8.8-Ah unit. The e-cycle comes with disc brakes at both the ends.





The Aello, positioned as a unisex product, gets a range of 45 km on pedal mode and 38 km on throttle mode. It is powered by an 8.8-Ah battery with a front disc and rear drum brake.





Besides that, the Rompus, with its 5.2-Ah battery, has a range of 25 km in pedal mode and 20 km in throttle mode. A front disc brake is also on offer in the e-cycle.





Nexzu Mobility, formerly known as Avan Motors, was rebranded in January 2020. The Pune-based startup was established in 2015, and at present, it is aiming to be India’s largest end-to-end electric mobility solutions brand.





The company has 60 dealers present across India. Its Pune plant in Hinjewadi is spread over 22,000 sq-feet and has an installed annual capacity of 36,000 units.





(Edited by Suman Singh)