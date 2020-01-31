Royal Enfield announces Classic 500 Tribute Black, to axe 500cc models from its portfolio

Royal Enfield has already launched the BS-VI compliant variant of the Classic 350 and the Himalayan earlier this month.

By YS Auto
31st Jan 2020
Putting all speculations to rest, Indian motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has confirmed on Friday that it will be axing the 500cc variants of the Classic, Bullet, and Thunderbird after March 31, 2020.


Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black
Royal Enfield launches BS-VI Classic 350 in India at Rs 1,65,025


Prioritising the Royal Enfield 650 Twins, the Chennai-based manufacturer will not be updating the 500cc engine to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. It will, however, retail a commemorative, end-of-production, limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black.


Each of the Classic 500 Tribute Black will bear an ‘End-of-Build’ serial numbered plaque, making it unique to its owner. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black will be sold only online starting February 10, 2020. The unit construction engine (UCE) 500 powerplant was first introduced in the Royal Enfield Bullet 500 in 2008.


Speaking about the iconic engine, Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, said, “Since 2009, Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycles have proudly set the stage for the middle-weight motorcycling segment in India. The Classic 500 has garnered success for Royal Enfield across various international markets with its sublime retro-chic design and engaging ride experience.”


“As we sign off the last Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycles, the Classic 500 Tribute Black is an opportunity for aficionados to own a piece of Royal Enfield and the motorcycling history,” he added.


Like the previously introduced limited edition Royal Enfield motorcycles, the company expects the Classic 500 Tribute Black to be sold out in a matter of seconds.


The limited-edition motorcycle will carry hand painted pin-strips seen in the original Classic 500.


Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black


Royal Enfield has also announced that it will continue to sell the 500cc variants of its motorcycles in the international markets even after March 31, 2020. Assuring the existing customers of the 500cc Royal Enfield motorcycles, the company will be offering service and spares at all touchpoints across India.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Royal Enfield drives in Himalayan with BS-VI powertrain at Rs 1.86 lakh

﻿

