Royal Enfield commences online bookings for Himalayan, Continental GT 650, and Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield has commenced the online bookings for its BS-VI compliant variants of Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650, and Himalayan. The company has hiked the prices of these motorcycles by Rs 11,234.









The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Himalayan will be getting several major changes including a smaller 19-inch front wheel (down from 21-inch). The wheels will now be shod with MRF tyres instead of CEAT sourced units. Also, hazard lamps are making a comeback which was discontinued when the BS-IV Himalayan was launched. Besides that, the motorcycle also gets switchable ABS which will be a boon while off-roading.





Himalayan will also be gaining three new colour options – Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red. BS-VI compliant versions of the Himalayan has already started reaching dealerships.





Here are the prices of the different variants of Royal Enfield's offerings:

All three motorcycles are already fitted with fuel injection, making it easier to not just meet the upcoming emission norms, but also keeps the price hike under check. Output figures too will be close to the BS-IV iteration. The Himalayan's 411cc air-cooled engine, in its present iteration, produces 24 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 648cc oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine in the 650 Twins produces 47.65 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque (BS-IV tune).





The company has not revealed the changes to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, both the roadster and café-racer are not expected to get any major cosmetic changes apart from the ones made to meet the new, stricter emission norms.





(Edited by Suman Singh)








