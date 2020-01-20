Royal Enfield commences online bookings for Himalayan, Continental GT 650, and Interceptor 650

The Himalayan, Continental GT 650, and Interceptor 650 are also exported to the international market.

By YS Auto
20th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Royal Enfield has commenced the online bookings for its BS-VI compliant variants of Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650, and Himalayan. The company has hiked the prices of these motorcycles by Rs 11,234.


Royal Enfield Himalayan
Also Read

Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan


The BS-VI compliant Royal Enfield Himalayan will be getting several major changes including a smaller 19-inch front wheel (down from 21-inch). The wheels will now be shod with MRF tyres instead of CEAT sourced units. Also, hazard lamps are making a comeback which was discontinued when the BS-IV Himalayan was launched. Besides that, the motorcycle also gets switchable ABS which will be a boon while off-roading.


Himalayan will also be gaining three new colour options – Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red. BS-VI compliant versions of the Himalayan has already started reaching dealerships.


Here are the prices of the different variants of Royal Enfield's offerings:

Royal Enfield BS-VI prices

All three motorcycles are already fitted with fuel injection, making it easier to not just meet the upcoming emission norms, but also keeps the price hike under check. Output figures too will be close to the BS-IV iteration. The Himalayan's 411cc air-cooled engine, in its present iteration, produces 24 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 648cc oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine in the 650 Twins produces 47.65 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque (BS-IV tune).


The company has not revealed the changes to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, both the roadster and café-racer are not expected to get any major cosmetic changes apart from the ones made to meet the new, stricter emission norms.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Royal Enfield launches BS-VI Classic 350 in India at Rs 1,65,025


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Maruti Suzuki teases Futuro-e concept ahead of Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

MG registers over 2,100 ZS EV bookings; exceeds the total number of electric cars sold this year

YS Auto

Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles which will blow your mind

YS Auto

Zomato acquires India operations of Uber Eats

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why Bengaluru remains the best place for tech startups in India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mahindra XUV300 becomes the third Indian passenger vehicle to get a five-star NCAP rating

YS Auto

Maruti Suzuki teases Futuro-e concept ahead of Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Hyundai drives in compact sedan Aura with price starting at Rs 5.79 lakh

Press Trust of India

Royal Enfield drives in Himalayan with BS-VI powertrain at Rs 1.86 lakh

Press Trust of India

MG registers over 2,100 ZS EV bookings; exceeds the total number of electric cars sold this year

YS Auto

Great Wall Motors confirms acquisition of GM’s Talegaon plant

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore