Royal Enfield drives in Himalayan with BS-VI powertrain at Rs 1.86 lakh

Niche bikemaker Royal Enfield on Monday said it has launched its Himalayan model with BS-VI compliant engine with price starting at Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Himalayan comes with a switchable ABS feature while retaining the original features.





"The Himalayan is a distinctive adventure tourer which has performed admirably well, both in India and international markets. Since 2016, the Himalayan has served as a versatile, accessible, and un-intimidating ally to many adventures across the world," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari said in a statement.

The launch of the new BS-VI Himalayan with its unique features and design functions gives the company confidence that it will resonate with riders, setting new standards for adventure motorcycling in the country, he added.









Inspired by the motorcycle, the company will also bring in a new range of apparel including helmets, jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts and headgears, Dasari said.





These will be available across the Royal Enfield dealerships in India, he added. The motorcycle also gains three new colours including, Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red. The R&D team has also re-introduced hazard lamps in the Himalayan. The side stand has been updated to allow easy parking on uneven terrain while the brakes too have been updated for reduced stopping distance.





The Himalayan, which was launched primarily for the Indian markets, has grown to become one of the best adventure touring motorcycles in its segment not just in the country, but globally, Royal Enfield said.





Powering the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan is the same 411cc air-cooled engine which now produces 24.3 bhp of power and 32 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is now five kilos heavier than the outgoing model and now tips the scales at 199 kg (wet).





The Himalayan has a seat height of 800 mm, a ground clearance of 220 mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 15-litres. With the new switchable ABS, riders can switch off the rear ABS allowing them the capability of holding a controlled slide.





