Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan

After the recent launch of BS-VI Classic 350, Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the BS-VI Himalayan in India.





The makers have released a teaser video on social media, highlighting the off-road capabilities of the motorcycle. Though the video does not show much expect some snippets of several videos of the Himalayan being driven across different terrains.





The video collage makes an “X”, which might be a hint that Royal Enfield will add an “X” as a suffix to its name? The same has been done in its previous model, the Thunderbird.









It is believed that the motorcycle will continue with its styling from the other models of BS-VI. Hence, an indistinguishable similarity will be seen such as front fascia with a round headlight, and a clear windscreen. Besides that, the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan will get a slightly revised instrument panel and new colour schemes (Lake Blue, Rock Red and Gravel Grey). Several media reports also suggest that the motorcycle will be shod with switchable ABS.





Besides, there are a couple of tweaks to the cockpit. The hazard light will be switched moved to the right-side switchgear on the handlebar. Unlike the Classic 350, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is already offered with fuel injection. In its present BS-IV tune, the 411cc air-cooled SOHC engine produces 24 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque.





Among other changes, the updated motorcycle will come with a new catalytic converter. There might be a minor drop at the power output. Sources suggest that the company is testing a new version of the motorcycle with a smaller, 19-inch front wheel instead of the 21-inch unit seen in the present version.





The upgraded BS-VI is also expected to have a substantial rise in its pricing, which is currently available at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)



