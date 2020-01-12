Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan

Royal Enfield’s BS-VI compliant Himalayan motorcycle will continue with the styling seen in other BS-VI models. However, it will get a slightly revised instrument panel and new colour schemes.

By YS Auto
12th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

After the recent launch of BS-VI Classic 350, Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the BS-VI Himalayan in India.


The makers have released a teaser video on social media, highlighting the off-road capabilities of the motorcycle. Though the video does not show much expect some snippets of several videos of the Himalayan being driven across different terrains.


The video collage makes an “X”, which might be a hint that Royal Enfield will add an “X” as a suffix to its name? The same has been done in its previous model, the Thunderbird.



It is believed that the motorcycle will continue with its styling from the other models of BS-VI. Hence, an indistinguishable similarity will be seen such as front fascia with a round headlight, and a clear windscreen. Besides that, the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan will get a slightly revised instrument panel and new colour schemes (Lake Blue, Rock Red and Gravel Grey). Several media reports also suggest that the motorcycle will be shod with switchable ABS.


Besides, there are a couple of tweaks to the cockpit. The hazard light will be switched moved to the right-side switchgear on the handlebar. Unlike the Classic 350, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is already offered with fuel injection. In its present BS-IV tune, the 411cc air-cooled SOHC engine produces 24 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque.


Royal Enfield Himalayan

Among other changes, the updated motorcycle will come with a new catalytic converter. There might be a minor drop at the power output. Sources suggest that the company is testing a new version of the motorcycle with a smaller, 19-inch front wheel instead of the 21-inch unit seen in the present version.


The upgraded BS-VI is also expected to have a substantial rise in its pricing, which is currently available at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

[Year in Review 2019] Here are the biggest premium motorcycle launches of the year


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Royal Enfield launches BS-VI Classic 350 in India at Rs 1,65,025

YS Auto

5 Royal Enfield competitors available in India

YS Auto

Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles which will blow your mind

YS Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S - All You Need to Know about the newest member of the Classic family

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Failure builds character – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maruti Vitara Brezza becomes the fastest compact SUV to cross 5 lakh sales milestone

YS Auto

Auto industry seeks bold fiscal measures in the Budget to revive growth

Press Trust of India

Kia Motors to launch Carnival in India: here are the top 7 features expected to be present in the upcoming MPV

YS Auto

2019 witnesses worst-ever decline in auto sales; passenger vehicle sales decline 1.24pc: SIAM

Press Trust of India

Despite sales dip, Mercedes maintains pole position for 5th straight year

Press Trust of India

Mahindra e-KUV 100 set to become the most affordable electric vehicle in India

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore