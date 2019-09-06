A
Miscellaneous

We will send recommendations to Finance Minister to lower taxes - Gadkari

At the 59th SIAM Annual Conclave, Mr. Gadkari has assured the auto industry his support and has confirmed that he will be sending recommendations to the Finance Minister

By YS Auto
6th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian automotive industry is going through the toughest times ever. Passenger vehicle sales have fallen by a massive 23% between the months of April 2019 to August 2019. This slowdown has led to elimination of 2.8 lakh jobs!


At SIAM’s Annual Conclave today, Mr. Nitin Gadkari has announced that the government will be pushing a scrappage policy soon. Besides that, the Transport and Highways Minister of India has also assured that he will be suggesting a special export incentive to the Finance Minister.

Nitin Gadkari at SIAM Annual Conclave


This move comes days after the Finance Minister announced support to the auto sector. Mr. Gadkari has also asked Ms. Sitharaman to hybrid vehicles to be charged at the same 5% GST rate as Electric Vehicles. Besides that, the industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) once again requested the government for a GST rebate. SIAM president wants GST on automobiles to be reduced from the present 28% slab to 18%.


Speaking at the SIAM Annual Conclave, Mr. Nitin Gadkari said, “It is your (auto industry's) demand that there should be reduction in tax of petrol and diesel vehicles. Your suggestions are good. I will take your message to the Finance Minister. The sector needs help right now to increase vehicle sales. There have been talks that government is planning to ban petrol and diesel vehicles. I want to make it clear that the government has no such plan. We are not going to do anything like that.”


At present, the auto industry contributes 15% of India’s total GST collection. Interestingly, India’s total GST collection failed to touch the INR 1 trillion mark in August 2019.

Also Read

Government announces new measures to boost auto industry


Also, the auto industry has demanded a single point nodal agency for the auto industry to consult regarding its issues. India is aiming to become a 5 trillion dollar economy by FY 2024. India’s auto industry will have to play a key role if country wants to achieve this lofty target.

  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    YS Auto

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal
    Daily Capsule
    Alibaba to launch ecommerce business in India; The growth of coworking businesses in India
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    Fifth Cohort of Cisco Launchpad graduates amidst continuing collaboration between industry, startups, and academia

    Team YS

    Paytm aims $2-3 B GMV from educational services portfolio

    Press Trust of India

    CII to train 5000 Telangana school teachers in IT

    Press Trust of India

    OYO enters Mexico as part of expansion plans in Latin American markets

    Press Trust of India

    Rise of the platform society: why public values matter even more in a techno-commercial world

    Madanmohan Rao

    Partner Events

    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai