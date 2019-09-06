We will send recommendations to Finance Minister to lower taxes - Gadkari

The Indian automotive industry is going through the toughest times ever. Passenger vehicle sales have fallen by a massive 23% between the months of April 2019 to August 2019. This slowdown has led to elimination of 2.8 lakh jobs!





At SIAM’s Annual Conclave today, Mr. Nitin Gadkari has announced that the government will be pushing a scrappage policy soon. Besides that, the Transport and Highways Minister of India has also assured that he will be suggesting a special export incentive to the Finance Minister.





This move comes days after the Finance Minister announced support to the auto sector. Mr. Gadkari has also asked Ms. Sitharaman to hybrid vehicles to be charged at the same 5% GST rate as Electric Vehicles. Besides that, the industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) once again requested the government for a GST rebate. SIAM president wants GST on automobiles to be reduced from the present 28% slab to 18%.





Speaking at the SIAM Annual Conclave, Mr. Nitin Gadkari said, “It is your (auto industry's) demand that there should be reduction in tax of petrol and diesel vehicles. Your suggestions are good. I will take your message to the Finance Minister. The sector needs help right now to increase vehicle sales. There have been talks that government is planning to ban petrol and diesel vehicles. I want to make it clear that the government has no such plan. We are not going to do anything like that.”





At present, the auto industry contributes 15% of India’s total GST collection. Interestingly, India’s total GST collection failed to touch the INR 1 trillion mark in August 2019.





Also, the auto industry has demanded a single point nodal agency for the auto industry to consult regarding its issues. India is aiming to become a 5 trillion dollar economy by FY 2024. India’s auto industry will have to play a key role if country wants to achieve this lofty target.