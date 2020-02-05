Tata Power to set up 50 charging stations for EVs in NCR

As part of the tie-up, Tata Power will be responsible for designing, procuring, installing, and managing the charging stations near the Delhi airport, Gurugram, and north Delhi.

By Press Trust of India
5th Feb 2020
Tata Power has joined hands with EV cab operator Prakriti E-Mobility to set up 50 state-of-the-art charging stations for electric vehicles in a phased manner.


Last month, three Tata Group companies had unveiled a mega plan for the electric mobility space along with group company, Tata Motors.


The two companies will jointly set up 30 slow chargers and five fast chargers over a period across the Delhi-NCR region, said Prakriti, an app-based EV taxi service provider in Delhi.
Electric Vehicle
Prakriti E-Mobility to introduce 500 electric cabs in Delhi to combat air pollution


As part of the tie-up, Tata Power will be responsible for designing, procuring, installing, and managing the charging stations near the Delhi airport, Gurugram, and north Delhi.


The companies have opened the first fast charger at Jasola area of southeast Delhi on Monday.


The chargers to be installed by Tata Power will primarily be used by Prakriti's EV car fleet, the statement added.


Nimish Trivedi of Prakriti said this partnership will help strengthen the company's plan to rolling out 5,000 EV cabs over the next two years, and also boost the overall EV ecosystem.


Ramesh Subramanyam of Tata Power said partnerships like this are key to the journey to be a one-stop integrated charging service provider to all forms of transport and all categories of user.


Tata Power already has a network of over 100 charging points across public, captive, residential, and corporate segments addressing different charging standards.


Earlier in December last year, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited came up with a fleet of electric vehicle cabs across the Delhi-NCR region to combat air pollution.


The startup will introduce 500 electric vehicles in the first phase and hopes to touch the 5,000-mark within the next two years, according to a statement.


The app-based electric vehicle cab services will be known as "EVERA".


"We wanted to provide customers with a delightful service and give them an opportunity to contribute to the cause of cleaner air as well. 'EVERA' as a service is not only focussed on getting customers from Point A to Point B, but will also contribute towards the greater good of the planet," Nimish Trivedi, the Co-founder and CEO of Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, said.


Going big on zero emissions, the startup, for the benefit of its prospective customers also claims to follow a strict policy of zero surge pricing and zero cancellations.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Tata Motors revs up in EV space, launches new powertrain




