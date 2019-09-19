Top 5 selling Utility Vehicles in India - August 2019

The Indian car market may have been experiencing a major drop in volumes. Yes, debating on the very existence of this slowdown and reasons may be a tale for another day, but a very interesting phenomenon has all auto pundits excited. While almost every segment has been bleeding volumes and market share, Utility Vehicles have become the golden goose.





Just look at the reaction received to the newbies MG Hector and Kia Seltos! Not only have they registered sky high bookings but are also registering decent volumes. In fact, if one microscopically looks at the volumes of Kia Seltos numbers, several social media economists will have you believe that the economic slowdown in India is an urban legend!





The Seltos boasts of having garnered over 32,000 bookings while the MG Hector has bookings for more than 28,000 units. The South Korean assault is also accompanied by Hyundai’s Venue, a compact SUV which has managed to capture the attentions of Indians.





Hyundai Venue: The new boss of Utility Vehicle segment in India





Hyundai’s latest compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue continues to dominate Utility Vehicle sales in India with 9,342 units dispatched in August 2019. This has helped the South Korean giant garner a market share of more than 20%, placing them behind Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra. Since its launch in May, Hyundai Venue has garnered more than 50,000 bookings so the model will continue to be a top seller for a considerable amount of time in the future.





The Hyundai Venue is retailed in 3 engine options. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (83 PS/115 Nm) with a 5-speed gearbox, returning 17.52 kmpl. A 1.4-litre turbocharged diesel (90 PS/220 Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual box returning 23.70 kmpl. Besides that, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) is also on offer with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT returning 18.27 kmpl and 18.15 kmpl respectively.





In terms of features, the Hyundai Venue gets remote engine start/stop, remote climate control with engine start and real-time vehicle tracking. Also available are geo-fence alert, auto crash notification & assistance, panic notification and stolen vehicle tracking. Infotainment system includes an 8-inch floating touchscreen display.





Hyundai Venue competes against the Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV 300 and Tata Nexon. It has been attractively priced between INR 6.5 lakhs and INR 11.10 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Maruti Ertiga: Maruti’s small arsenal for Innova lovers





The Maruti Ertiga emerges as the second largest selling Utility Vehicle in India with 8,391 units despatched in August 2019. In fact, they have sold nearly 69,000 units of the 2nd generation Maruti Ertiga since it was introduced in November 2018. The presence of a mild hybrid system (which Maruti calls as SHVS) has definitely become a huge plus point for customers.





Powering the Maruti Ertiga is a 1.5-litre K15B BS-VI complaint petrol engine (104.69 PS/138 Nm) with a 5-speed manual gearbox returning 19.01 kmpl. The diesel engine includes a 1.5-litre DDiS mill (95 PS/225 Nm) with a 6-speed manual gearbox returning 24.20 kmpl. Maruti may shelve the diesel option once the new BS-VI emission norms are compulsory from April 2020.





Features in the Maruti Ertiga include a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other creature comforts include steering mounted controls, dual-tone interiors and roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third-row passengers. Safety includes dual airbags, seat belt reminders and reverse parking camera.





The Maruti Ertiga has a price tag ranging between INR 7.55 lakhs to 11.20 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Maruti Vitara Brezza: Old things die hard





The second Maruti badged product in the list is a long-standing member of this list. In fact, last year it was the largest selling Utility Vehicle with over 13,000 units. This August though, thanks to the slowdown, Maruti Vitara Brezza numbers are down to 7,109 units. However, the compact SUV continues to mark its presence on the top 10 selling passenger vehicle list as well. Sadly though, the lack of a petrol engine option seems to have finally got the best of the Maruti Vitara Brezza.





The only engine option for Maruti Vitara Brezza is the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel mill (90 PS/200 Nm) sourced from Fiat. This engine though is a BS-IV compliant unit and will not be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. We are still not sure if the Brezza will get the new 1.5-litre diesel mill or not. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Maruti Vitara Brezza also becomes a petrol only product in the future. In its present iterations the engine is offered with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox options with a fuel efficiency rating of 24.3 kmpl.





Maruti Vitara Brezza’s features list includes auto headlamps, cruise control, a SmartPlay infotainment system and rain sensing wipers. Safety includes dual airbags, pretensioners for front seat belts, ABS and EBD. Besides that, the Maruti Vitara Brezza gets Suzuki Total effective Control Technology which reduces structural damage in case of accidents.





Maruti Vitara Brezza is priced in the range of INR 7.67 lakhs and INR 10.42 lakhs (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides that, the Brezza is being currently offered with savings of over INR 1 lakh.





Kia Seltos: New kid in the block





Kia Motors have marked their India debut with a sixer! In fact, they retailed 6,236 units in August 2019. And boy do we expect the numbers to only get better in the next few months. Provided production can match the demand!





The Kia Seltos is retailed with 4 engine options. These include a 1.4-litre T GDI petrol (140 PS/242 Nm), 1.5-litre Smartstream G petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm). Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed advance automatic, a CVT (which Kia calls as IVT) and a 7-speed DCT unit.





Features in the Kia Seltos include an 8-inch HUD unit, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a world’s first connected air-purifier. Besides that, the Kia Seltos gets blind spot monitoring and an 8-speaker Bose HiFi sound system. Also, the Kia Seltos gets a highly advanced proprietary UVO connect system with 37 unique features for a wireless and seamless communication with the car. Safety features include a body made of advanced high strength steel and 6 airbags.





Kia Seltos starts at INR 9.69 lakhs and goes up to INR 15.99 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Hyundai Creta: The South Korean Utility Vehicle champion





With 6,001 units dispatched in August 2019, the Hyundai Creta may seem to have dropped from the 10,000 + units from last year. However, the fact that Hyundai has still managed to keep the volumes respectable is really commendable.





Hyundai Creta is offered with a 1.6-litre dual VTVT petrol (123 PS/151 Nm), a 1.4-litre CRDi diesel (90PS/220 Nm) and a 1.6-litre CRDi diesel (128 PS/260 Nm). Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.





Features list in the Hyundai Creta include a 7-inch infotainment system, Also, on offer is a smart key band which can unlock the car and start the engine without a physical key. Besides that, the band also acts as a pedometer and provides incoming call alert.





Prices for the Hyundai Creta begins from INR 9.90 lakhs and goes up to INR 15.67 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).