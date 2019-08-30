The entry-level performance motorcycling around the world has been undergoing a serious transformation. In fact, ever since the rise of KTM Duke 390, manufacturers around the world are busy expanding and updating their premium entry-level performance motorcycle portfolio. Here is a list of 5 upcoming entry-level performance motorcycles which will be launched soon.





Kawasaki ZX-25R: Pocket rocket Ninja warrior

The upcoming Kawasaki ZX-25R will borrow design features from the ZX-6R pictured here.





Paying tribute to the 4-pot quarter-litres of the 90s, Kawasaki will be unveiling the Kawasaki ZX-25R at Tokyo Motor Show this year. Several media sites in Japan have claimed that the Kawasaki ZX-25R will have a sky-high redline at 20,000 rpm. Besides that, the engine is expected to have an output of 60 PS. That’s in the Ninja 650 territory! Besides that, the bike will get features like twin LED headlamps, slipper clutch and twin disc brakes in the front.





Besides that, the suspension system will include an upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. Also, we would love to see the Kawasaki ZX-25R to get adjustable preload not just in the rear but in the front as well. Also, we would not be surprised if Kawasaki utilises ride-by-wire, riding modes and some form of traction control. To justify the high price tag and ever tightening emission norms we would not be surprised to see Variable Valve Timing, as the VVA technology seen in the R15 v3.0.





The Kawasaki ZX-25R will be competing against the current segment leader Honda CBR250RR. Besides that, we expect Kawasaki to continue with the present crop of Ninja 250SL (single-cylinder) and Ninja 250 (twin-cylinder). An Indian sticker price will be near the INR 5 lakh mark.





KTM Duke 390 update: Austrian-Bajaj partnership to continue to get more aggressive

The new KTM Duke 390 will get several mechanical changes.





An updated KTM Duke 390 was spotted in April this year in Germany. While the overall silhouette of the new KTM Duke 390 may remain the same, there will be several subtle changes. To start with, the headlamp console and TFT instrumentation will mostly remain unchanged. However, the frame as well as the rear subframe will be new.





Other cosmetic changes will include a larger taillamp and a new tank extension. Also, the KTM Duke 390 update will get a new swingarm which will continue to be a die-cast unit. The WP suspension setup may get an adjustable preload at both ends. Besides that, the engine will get major changes. In its present tune, the 373.2 cc engine produces 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque.





The KTM Duke 390 update will continue with slipper clutch and ride by wire. Also, we would love to see a bigger fuel tank. Expect the pricing to get another bump, possibly taking it up to just below the INR 3 lakh mark.





CFMoto 300SR: With love from China

The production spec CFMoto 300SR will initially carry an underbelly exhaust unit.





The upcoming CFMoto 300SR will be based on the 250SR concept unveiled earlier this year at CFMoto Day in May 2019. The CFMoto 300SR will get a streamlined fairing, split seats, dual-LED headlamps and fairing mounted rear-view mirrors. The rear panel bears striking similarities to the one seen in the Yamaha R15 v3.0.





Powering the 300SR will be 292.4 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC mill from the CFMoto 300NK. In its present tune the engine produces 33.9 PS of power and 20.5 Nm of torque. Gearbox will be a 6-speed unit; however, a slipper clutch may not be on offer. Also, just like the 300NK, the CFMoto 300SR will get riding modes (Rain and Sport). An underbelly exhaust will be seen in the motorcycle initially. However, they will have to switch to a side mounted unit once the stricter Euro 5 norms come in to place in Europe.





The CFMoto 300SR is slated to launch in India by mid-2020 and will be BS-VI complaint. Besides that, the bike will be shod with premium rubber. In the Indian market, the CFMoto 300SR will compete against the TVS Apache RR310 and KTM RC390. Expect the price tag to hover around INR 2.5 lakhs.





Honda CBR 250RR: Total Control

CBR250RR is the first quarter-litre motorcycle to get riding modes.





Three years after the Honda CBR 250RR made its public appearance, the quarter-litre bike is set to get a mid-cycle update. While cosmetic changes may remain minimum, most of the upgrades will be internal. However, new paint schemes cannot be ruled out!





In its present iteration, the Honda CBR250RR is powered by a 249.7 cc parallel twin, liquid-cooled mill. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine is capable of producing 38.7 PS of power and 23.3 Nm of torque. The Honda CBR250RR was the first bike in its segment to get riding modes (Comfort, Sport and Sport+). A new uni-directional quick-shifter is expected to be added to the motorcycle. Also, the bike will get a Smart Key.





To reduce the weight, Honda engineers may even use a premium titanium exhaust. That’s a material previously seen only in litre-class flagships. Honda CBR250RR may also get a cruise control for the tarmac tourers. However, the Honda CBR250RR may not make its way to India anytime soon.





BMW G310RR: A fully-faired BMW G310R made in India for the world

Expect the upcoming bike to look pretty much like the concept model pictured here





The TVS-BMW alliance is expected to showcase its third product, a fully-faired BMW G310RR based on the street-naked. Design cues of the bike are expected to be taken from the concept showcased at BMW Motorrad Days in Japan last year. Besides that, styling elements from the flagship BMW S1000RR will also be taken in.





The powerplant in the BMW G310RR will be the same 313 cc reverse inclined, single-cylinder, DOHC mill. Coupled to a 6-speed transmission box the engine produces 34 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. Suspension system will also be the same upside down front and monoshock unit in the rear. Braking system will include a 300 mm disc up front with radially mounted calliper and a 240 mm unit in the rear.





BMW G310RR will get the same LCD instrumentation as seen in the naked and adventure-tourer. Also, the G310RR will be the first product in its family to get an LED headlamp setup, a feature now common in even smaller motorcycles around the world. Besides that, expect the fully-faired BMW G310RR to be priced around 3.6 lakhs mark. An official unveil is expected in November 2019 at EICMA.