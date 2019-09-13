Upcoming Maruti Suzuki vehicles launching this year

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest selling car maker, is gearing to bring several new products as well as upgrades to its existing models. The ongoing slowdown has hit Maruti hard with the company bringing down production by 1/3rd in August. The company has been reducing production for the 7th straight month. In fact, they also witnessed two whole days of no-production in September. However, new model introduction in the past has been known to bring in a surge in demand. Maruti Suzuki is ready to go down this tried and tested road once again. Here are 5 upcoming Maruti Suzuki products launching in India later this year:





Maruti SPresso





Set to be unveiled on September 30, 2019, the Maruti SPresso will be pitted against the Renault Kwid. The tall boy, boxy style of the Maruti SPresso will be taking design cues from the Vitara Brezza as well Alto K10. Based on the Future S concept showcased at Auto Expo 2018, the Maruti SPresso will be sold alongside the Alto. The car will get halogen headlamps as standard with an LED fog lamp strip.





Powering the Maruti SPresso will be the same 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine seen in the Alto K10. In its present tune, the engine in Alto K10 produces 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Gearbox options will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The SPresso is expected to be BS-VI compliant from day 1.





The Maruti SPresso will be retailed in four variants. The top end trim will be fitted with a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with voice recognition. Besides that, the Maruti SPresso will get body coloured ORVMs, body coloured door handles and steering mounted audio controls.





The upcoming Maruti SPresso is expected to be priced in the range of INR 3.5 lakhs to 5.5 lakhs.





Maruti Celerio facelift





The small hatchback market may have not seen the Maruti Celerio shine but that will not stop the company from updating the car. We expect Maruti to bring in a mid-life cosmetic upgrade to the Celerio, helping the brand regain volume during the festive season. The exteriors are expected to become sportier. While the interiors may see the introduction of updated dashboard.





In terms of powertrain options, the Maruti Celerio will be retailed only with a petrol engine. In fact, the 0.8-litre diesel mill has never brought in volumes for the company and will be axed. However, the 1.0-litre petrol K10B engine will continue to be used. The output of the petrol burner will be in the same 68 PS of power and 90 Nm torque. Gearbox options too will be the same 5-speed manual and an AMT, as seen in the existing model.





Besides that, Maruti Celerio facelift may also get a factory fitted CNG kit. Also, Maruti Celerio facelift will also gain several new safety upgrades, including a stiffer body. The car may also gain a touchscreen infotainment system.





At present, the Maruti Celerio starts at INR 4.31 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the facelifted version may retail just below the INR 5 lakhs mark.





Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift





Slated for a mid-life update, Maruti Vitara Brezza will finally gain a petrol-powered mill. The compact-SUV will gain a sunroof, a feature which is already on offer in the competition. Besides that, the Vitara Brezza will gain a comprehensive safety upgrade, including side airbags. Maruti will likely also introduce a new front grille, updated bumpers and LED headlamps.





The new petrol mill in the Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is expected to be the 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit. In its present tune the engine produces 104.69 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. Gearbox options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic unit. Maruti has decided to shelve diesel engines in its entire line-up by March 2020. However, the Maruti Vitara Brezza may get the 1.5-litre diesel mill initially.





The Maruti Vitara Brezza currently starts at INR 7.67 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new petrol powered Brezza though may be priced around the same figure.





Maruti Gypsy (Suzuki Jimny)





Strong rumours suggest that Maruti Suzuki may bring back the Maruti Gypsy brand name this festive season in the form of the 4th generation Suzuki Jimny. The cult following of the Gypsy brand needs no introduction. The premium sub-compact SUV will not be as bare bones as the discontinued Gypsy. In fact, the new Maruti Gypsy will be offered via the premium Nexa range of dealerships.





The updated Maruti Gypsy will be driven by the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine. Globally the Jimny’s output is pegged at 101 PS of power and 130 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Also, the Maruti Jimny will get Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO part-time 4WD system along with low-range gear ratio to tackle difficult terrain in a breeze.





However, Maruti may not offer the all-wheel drive system at launch. This will allow the company to keep the introductory price competitive. We expect the upcoming Maruti Gypsy to be priced around INR 8 lakhs.





Maruti Grand Vitara





Maruti Suzuki is planning to take on the newly introduced threat of the Kia Seltos and MG Hector by bringing back the Grand Vitara. Maruti does have the S-Cross to be pitted against the Duster and EcoSport. However, bringing back the Grand Vitara will allow the Gurgaon based car maker to cover the SUV market adequately. This time round though, the Maruti Grand Vitara will be manufactured locally to keep costs under check.





The powertrain option will include the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, albeit in a more powerful avatar. There is no confirmation whether Maruti will be offering a diesel engine or not. However, we would love to see Maruti offer the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine which in India is offered in the Maruti Baleno RS.





We expect the Maruti Grand Vitara to be priced around INR 15 lakhs. Also, the upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara to be offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater variant. The Grand Vitara too will be retailed via the Nexa range of dealership. Besides that, the Grand Vitara will be offered with all-wheel drive, cruise control and dual sensor brake support as an additional safety measure.