Abrol Hospital, also known as Abrol Medical Centre, is a 120-bedded NABH-accredited Super Speciality hospital in Gurdaspur. It is the first centre is Gurdaspur to provide emergency trauma care services to the people of Gurdaspur. The hospital provides a wide range of super speciality services, including Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, Urology Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery, Critical Care, Emergency and Trauma, Plastic Surgery, and Paediatrics. The state-of-the art healthcare infrastructure that Abrol Hospital has brought to Gurdaspur is a boon for the border town where the people have traditionally relied on neighbouring cities to meet their healthcare needs. This ace hospital caters to the local populace of Gurdaspur, as well as those living in the surrounding towns of Batala and Pathankot. Abrol hospital has completely revolutionised the healthcare scene in Gurdaspur.