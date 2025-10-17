Brands
Abrol Hospital, also known as Abrol Medical Centre, is a 120-bedded NABH-accredited Super Speciality hospital in Gurdaspur. It is the first centre is Gurdaspur to provide emergency trauma care services to the people of Gurdaspur. The hospital provides a wide range of super speciality services, including Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, Urology Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery, Critical Care, Emergency and Trauma, Plastic Surgery, and Paediatrics. The state-of-the art healthcare infrastructure that Abrol Hospital has brought to Gurdaspur is a boon for the border town where the people have traditionally relied on neighbouring cities to meet their healthcare needs. This ace hospital caters to the local populace of Gurdaspur, as well as those living in the surrounding towns of Batala and Pathankot. Abrol hospital has completely revolutionised the healthcare scene in Gurdaspur.
Legal Name
:
Abrol Hospital (A unit of EMC Hospitals)
Headquarters
:
Gurdaspur, Punjab, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2003
No. of Employees
:
251 to 500
Core Team
:
1.
Pawan Arora
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
