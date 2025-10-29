Brands
Ace Financer is a financial technology platform that empowers individuals and businesses to make informed financial decisions through an extensive suite of calculators, tools, and educational resources. The company's mission is to make ""smart financial decisions made simple"" by providing accessible, accurate, and user-friendly financial planning tools. Acefinancer also provides other utility tools to save money for small businesses like free invoice generator, qr code generator, pdf, excel management tools and many more
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
Any company that wants to do calculations for their clients and help them do accurate planning
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Every inquisitive customer like us, who wants to understand the power of numbers. Calculate interests, inflation, what if scenarios, retirement planning etc
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
