Adara embeds as an operational co-pilot for founders and investors. We combine an on-ground execution team, expert networks and partner leadership to build products, launch verticals, and scale businesses — with flexible retainer, success-fee and equity models. Consider us a powerful complement/alternative to in-house Chief of Staff/Founder's office/Entrepreneur in Residence. Our model is built on co-creation, AI–human collaboration, and a 3-layered delivery approach: Expert Networks — On-demand specialists with deep domain knowledge. On-Ground Operators — Execution teams embedded in your day-to-day. Partner Leadership — Senior operators providing direction and accountability. We put skin in the game, offering flexible retainers, equity, and success-based structures. As Entrepreneurs-as-a-Service, we bring the urgency, ownership, and creativity of a founder — without adding to your headcount risk. Founded by a seasoned team of entrepreneur-consultants from IIT, IIM, INSEAD, and leading global institutions & private equity firms, we combine sharp analytical rigor with real-world execution expertise. We are backed by industry leaders and domain experts at the forefront of their fields. We are selective about who joins our team — every member shares a deep entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to outcomes. From AI-powered Chiefs of Staff layer to venture-studio incubation, we help ambitious businesses turn vision into traction — and traction into scale. We don’t just consult. We build, embed, and deliver. Adara Partners is the registered trademark of StratAdara VentBuild Private Limited.