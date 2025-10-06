Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Adara Partners (Adara) is not a traditional consulting outfit. We are a venture builder and strategy partner for founders who want more than advice — they want a co-pilot who builds with them.
Adara embeds as an operational co-pilot for founders and investors. We combine an on-ground execution team, expert networks and partner leadership to build products, launch verticals, and scale businesses — with flexible retainer, success-fee and equity models. Consider us a powerful complement/alternative to in-house Chief of Staff/Founder's office/Entrepreneur in Residence. Our model is built on co-creation, AI–human collaboration, and a 3-layered delivery approach: Expert Networks — On-demand specialists with deep domain knowledge. On-Ground Operators — Execution teams embedded in your day-to-day. Partner Leadership — Senior operators providing direction and accountability. We put skin in the game, offering flexible retainers, equity, and success-based structures. As Entrepreneurs-as-a-Service, we bring the urgency, ownership, and creativity of a founder — without adding to your headcount risk. Founded by a seasoned team of entrepreneur-consultants from IIT, IIM, INSEAD, and leading global institutions & private equity firms, we combine sharp analytical rigor with real-world execution expertise. We are backed by industry leaders and domain experts at the forefront of their fields. We are selective about who joins our team — every member shares a deep entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to outcomes. From AI-powered Chiefs of Staff layer to venture-studio incubation, we help ambitious businesses turn vision into traction — and traction into scale. We don’t just consult. We build, embed, and deliver. Adara Partners is the registered trademark of StratAdara VentBuild Private Limited.
Legal Name
:
StratAdara VentBuild Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Gurugram, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Company got incorporated.
B2B
SME, Startups, Corporates, & PE/VC
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
Public policy,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.