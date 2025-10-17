Brands
Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal is a heritage saree brand in Kolkata
Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal is a renowned saree brand in Kolkata, celebrated for its timeless handloom and silk collections.
Legal Name
:
Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal
Headquarters
:
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2008
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2024
Product Launch
B2B
Client Segment
:
E-Commerce
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers are women who value timeless elegance, cultural heritage, and premium-quality sarees for every occasion.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
