Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Adstra Digital is a Kozhikode-based digital marketing agency delivering result-driven SEO, social media, web development, and online branding solutions to help businesses grow.
Adstra Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Kozhikode, Kerala, dedicated to helping businesses establish a strong online presence. We specialize in SEO, social media management, web design & development, content marketing, paid advertising, and branding solutions tailored to meet client goals. With a team of innovative marketers and tech experts, we blend creativity with data-driven strategies to deliver measurable results. Our focus is on building sustainable growth for businesses by driving visibility, engagement, and conversions. Trusted by startups and enterprises alike, Adstra Digital stands for transparency, integrity, and performance-driven digital marketing that transforms brands into industry leaders.
Legal Name
:
Adstra Digital
Headquarters
:
Kozhikode, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Adstra Digital was officially incorporated on 21st April 2025 in Kozhikode, Kerala. From day one, our vision has been to empower businesses with result-driven digital marketing strategies tailored to the evolving online landscape.
B2B
We partner with startups, SMEs, and enterprises across industries to deliver tailored digital marketing solutions that drive visibility, leads, and sustainable business growth.
Client Segment
:
Real Estate,
Retail,
Services,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We help individuals and consumers discover brands, products, and services through engaging, transparent, and value-driven digital marketing campaigns across social and digital platforms.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.