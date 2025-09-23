Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Agnikul builds space transportation systems such as launch vehicles that satellites to orbit on demand.
Agnikul Cosmos, incubated at IIT Madras, is India’s pioneering private space-tech company building customizable, small-satellite launch vehicles for on-demand access to space. Its flagship rocket, Agnibaan, is designed to carry payloads up to 500 kg to low Earth orbit and is powered by India’s first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine. Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran and Moin SPM, Agnikul has achieved several national firsts — including operating India’s first private launchpad and mission control center at Sriharikota. The company’s vision is to make space more accessible, affordable, and sustainable through modular design, additive manufacturing, and upcoming reusable launch technology. Agnikul stands at the forefront of India’s private space revolution, enabling rapid, flexible launches for global customers.
2017
Company Incorporation
Company was incorporated
2021
Product Launch
Worlds first single piece 3d printed rocket engine firing
2024
Product Launch
India's first semi cryo rocket engine powered controlled launch
B2B
Anyone building satellites is a customer
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Hardware,
Manufacturing,
SpaceTech,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Anyone looking for data from space
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions