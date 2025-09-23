Agnikul Cosmos, incubated at IIT Madras, is India’s pioneering private space-tech company building customizable, small-satellite launch vehicles for on-demand access to space. Its flagship rocket, Agnibaan, is designed to carry payloads up to 500 kg to low Earth orbit and is powered by India’s first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine. Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran and Moin SPM, Agnikul has achieved several national firsts — including operating India’s first private launchpad and mission control center at Sriharikota. The company’s vision is to make space more accessible, affordable, and sustainable through modular design, additive manufacturing, and upcoming reusable launch technology. Agnikul stands at the forefront of India’s private space revolution, enabling rapid, flexible launches for global customers.