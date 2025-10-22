Brands
Airsoft Gun India Pvt. Ltd. is India’s leading destination for premium .177 air guns, airsoft, and gel blasters, promoting responsible sports shooting with safe, legal, and nationwide delivery.
Airsoft Gun India Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s most trusted and leading suppliers of .177 caliber air guns, CO2 pistols, revolvers, airsoft guns, and gel blasters. With a mission to promote safe and responsible sports shooting culture, we provide enthusiasts, hobbyists, and professionals with premium-quality products that meet legal requirements in India. Our wide range includes licensed-exempt .177 caliber air guns for training, competitive shooting, and recreation, as well as replicas and toy blasters for collectors and fun activities. We take pride in offering seamless online shopping with secure nationwide delivery, ensuring customers across India receive their products within 2–7 working days. Backed by expert guidance, after-sales service, and a vision to make shooting sports accessible to all, Airsoft Gun India is committed to building a responsible community of shooters while delivering excellence and authenticity in every product.
Legal Name
:
AIRSOFT GUN INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2017
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2017
Company Incorporation
The event marks the official incorporation of our company, granting us legal recognition as a registered entity and empowering us to operate, grow, and serve our customers with trust, compliance, and professionalism.
Dec | Became Profitable
WE BECOME PROFITABLE FROM DAY 1ST
2018
Awards
Airsoft Gun India Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the Service Leadership Award at Leadership Summit 2018 as the Best Airsoft Gun Supplier of the Year, recognizing our excellence, quality service, and contribution to the airsoft industry in India.
Aug | Awards
SERVICE EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR BEST AIRSOFT GUN SUPPLIER.
2021
Aug | Stepped into New Market
ENTERED INTO DEFENCE THROUGH DEFENCE CONTRACTOR INDIA.
B2C
Our target customers are sports enthusiasts, hobby shooters, collectors, and responsible individuals seeking high-quality .177 air guns, airsoft guns, and accessories for training, recreation, and competitive shooting across India.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
