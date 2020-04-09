AiTrillion is a powerful, all-in-one marketing automation platform built exclusively for Shopify merchants. It combines 11+ essential tools such as loyalty and rewards, email marketing, web push notifications, product reviews, SMS marketing, affiliate programs, and more into a single dashboard. With over 18,000+ Shopify stores using AiTrillion, we help businesses automate customer engagement, drive retention, and boost sales without the need to switch between multiple apps. Our data-driven insights and personalized marketing features ensure a seamless shopping experience and higher customer lifetime value.