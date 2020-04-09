Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
AiTrillion is an all-in-one Shopify marketing automation platform that empowers eCommerce businesses with loyalty programs, email marketing, reviews, web push, and more, seamlessly integrated.
AiTrillion is a powerful, all-in-one marketing automation platform built exclusively for Shopify merchants. It combines 11+ essential tools such as loyalty and rewards, email marketing, web push notifications, product reviews, SMS marketing, affiliate programs, and more into a single dashboard. With over 18,000+ Shopify stores using AiTrillion, we help businesses automate customer engagement, drive retention, and boost sales without the need to switch between multiple apps. Our data-driven insights and personalized marketing features ensure a seamless shopping experience and higher customer lifetime value.
2018
Company Incorporation
2019
Jan | Product Launch
The first ever SaaS based & instant AI enabled all-in-one marketing platform for E-Commerce sellers launched Powered With Ai Engine: First In Industry Ai Consumer Prediction Engine & Integrated Analytics built for ecommerce
2020
Mar | Product Userbase Milestone
Till March 10 2020 - We crossed 130,000+ Seller Installations across our app network. Ai Engine Analyzed USD $7 Billion+ transaction data over 13Million+Consumers & tracking 5million+ products across the Globe.
Mar | Became Profitable
On boarded 170+ Sellers Within 3 months - Became Profitable
B2C
We empower online shoppers by enhancing their experience with personalized offers, loyalty rewards, and automated engagement through the brands they love.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
B2B
We target eCommerce businesses, especially Shopify merchants, looking to automate and scale their marketing, loyalty, and customer engagement efforts.
Client Segment
:
MarTech,
Retail,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.