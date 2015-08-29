Brands
AJGAR.com is a fashion and accessories marketplace offering custom printing and ready-to-wear products for men, women, and kids, with pan-India delivery and trend-first designs.
AJGAR.com is a growing Indian fashion and lifestyle brand offering a wide range of apparel, accessories, and custom-printed products for men, women, and kids. The platform blends trend-driven ready-to-wear collections with personalized printing services, enabling customers to create their own designs on t-shirts, mugs, gifts, and more. With pan-India delivery, a strong focus on youth-centric style, and affordable pricing, AJGAR.com aims to make fashion expressive and accessible. The company caters to both individual shoppers and bulk/custom orders for events, corporates, and startups, ensuring quality, variety, and convenience through its online store.
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Retail
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We cater to men, women, and kids seeking stylish fashion, custom-printed products, and affordable accessories for daily wear, gifting, and special occasions.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
