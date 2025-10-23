Brands
a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting underprivileged communities
Akshya Dharma Foundation is a Section 8 non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting underprivileged communities by addressing their basic needs. Founded in 2020 by Sasi Krishnasamy and Vince Thomas, our foundation operates primarily in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, reaching out to over 10,000 families. With our mission at heart, we provide food, education, and healthcare assistance to create a better tomorrow.
Legal Name
:
Akshya Dharma Foundation
Headquarters
:
Palakkad, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Akshya dharma foundation incorporated day celebrations
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions