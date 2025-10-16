Brands
Alfa Kidney Care is your trusted destination for expert kidney health treatment in Ahmedabad, led by the renowned nephrologist, Dr. Ravi Bhadania. Recognized as one of the best nephrologists in Ahmedabad, Dr. Bhadania specializes in comprehensive kidney care, including kidney transplantation, dialysis, and treatment of various kidney diseases. With extensive experience and a patient-centered approach, he ensures personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual's unique needs. At Alfa Kidney Care, we understand the vital role your kidneys play in your overall health, and Dr. Bhadania is dedicated to providing advanced, compassionate care to help you maintain optimal renal function and improve your quality of life. Trust Dr. Ravi Bhadania for expert guidance and treatment of all kidney-related conditions in Ahmedabad.
Legal Name
:
Alfa Kidney Care
Headquarters
:
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Dr Ravi Bhadania
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
