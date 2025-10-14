Brands
Digital Manufacturing (Best 3D printing services and Injection moulding services in India)
Visit Amuse3D to learn about their superior 3D printing and injection moulding services. We provide companies of all sizes with precision-driven, high-quality production. Improve your output right now by utilising cutting-edge technology!
2019
Product Launch
B2B
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer,
Manufacturing,
Services,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions