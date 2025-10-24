Born not out of business — but out of a mother’s instinct. Anjali Gold started in a home kitchen, not a factory. Anjali Saxena, a wife & a mother of two, was simply trying to find the right ingredients to cook for her family starting with mustard oil. But every time she used a new brand, something felt missing. The aroma wasn’t the same. The food didn’t feel as nourishing. She wasn’t chasing trends or labels. She just wanted to cook food that felt real like the kind she remembered growing up. When she couldn’t find pure mustard oil in the market, she decided to make it herself. With the support of her family, she brought home a small kacchi ghani the traditional wooden cold press and began making mustard oil the old way. No machines, no shortcuts. Just slow, careful pressing the way it was done generations ago. The change was immediate. The food tasted fuller. The aroma returned. Her children started enjoying their meals more. Soon, relatives noticed too. “Yeh khaane mein kya alag hai?” Her answer was simple “Tel. Ab main khud banati hoon.” One request turned into ten. Then neighbors came asking. What started at home began reaching other homes just through word of mouth. That’s when she knew: this was never just about oil. It was about trust. And once people experienced it, they came back. She named it Anjali Gold after herself as a quiet promise that what carries her name would carry the same care she brings to her own family. And that’s how Anjali Gold began from a mother’s love, from food made with intention, and from a belief that what we cook with should feel as real as the food we serve.