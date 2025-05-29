At Apeiro Energy, we’re building the next generation of small vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) and hybrid renewable systems for a cleaner, more resilient world. Our patent-pending technology, branded as iWind Hygrid, brings together wind and solar energy to create smart, scalable microgrid and minigrid power systems ranging from 10 kW to 500 kW. We started with a simple goal — to make wind power more accessible, efficient, and practical for decentralized applications. Over the past two years, we’ve designed and developed every part of our technology stack in-house, from the turbine blades to the mechanical assembly, the SWT powertrain unit, and the electronic control systems. This full-stack approach allows us to innovate faster and optimize every layer of performance. How We Built iWind- Developing the iWind turbine has been an engineering journey driven by research, simulation, and real-world testing. We conducted extensive CFD simulations, lab experiments, and field trials with the support of our testing partners TAFE and Tata Power. The result is a turbine that starts generating power at wind speeds as low as 2.7 m/s — something most small turbines struggle to do. At wind speeds between 5 and 7 m/s, our system achieves a coefficient of performance (Cp) of 0.25 to 0.3, putting it among the most efficient SWTs in its class. Our patent covers the airfoil design and complete turbine assembly, both of which give iWind a distinct edge in terms of aerodynamic performance and overall energy output. These innovations make iWind turbines especially well-suited for regions with variable or low wind conditions — a huge untapped segment in distributed renewable power. The iWind Ecosystem- We didn’t stop at building a better turbine. Around iWind, we’ve developed an entire ecosystem of smart hardware and software products designed to make renewable energy smarter, easier to manage, and more reliable. iWind Vertical Small Wind Turbines (V-SWT): Compact and efficient turbines in 100 W and 1 kW capacities, designed for easy deployment in urban, rural, and remote environments. iWind Smart Monitoring System (iWind SMS): An IoT edge computing platform with a cloud dashboard that tracks system performance, logs data, and enables remote diagnostics for microgrid and minigrid sites. iWind Energy Management System (iWind EMS): A real-time control platform that balances generation, storage, and demand to keep hybrid microgrids running efficiently. iWind AI Micro-Siting Tool: A unique AI-driven spatial mapping tool that analyzes historical and real-time wind data to identify the best possible project locations. iWind Project Planning Services: End-to-end Wind-Solar Hybrid Microgrid solutions, including site assessment, sizing, deployment, and commissioning — helping clients move from idea to operation with confidence. Our Vision- We believe the future of clean energy lies in decentralized, intelligent systems that empower people and communities to produce their own power sustainably. By combining cutting-edge turbine engineering, smart grid technology, and AI-driven analytics, Apeiro Energy is creating solutions that don’t just generate power — they make clean energy smarter and more accessible. Our mission is simple: to democratize renewable energy access and accelerate the world’s transition toward a carbon-neutral, decentralized energy future.