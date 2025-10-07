Brands
Apex Encco is a trusted engineering and construction solutions company specializing in expansion joints, waterproofing, and soil stabilization for durable infrastructure.
Apex Encco is a leading engineering and construction solutions company dedicated to enhancing the durability, safety, and sustainability of modern infrastructure. We specialize in building expansion joints, waterproofing systems, and soil stabilization—ensuring long-lasting structural performance in residential, commercial, and industrial projects. With a team of skilled professionals and a commitment to innovation, Apex Encco provides high-quality materials, expert installation, and reliable after-service support. Our solutions help protect buildings from stress, vibration, and environmental challenges, delivering exceptional results that meet global engineering standards. At Apex Encco, we strive to build a stronger, more resilient future through precision, quality, and trust.
2000
Company Incorporation
B2B
Apex Encco serves builders, contractors, architects, and infrastructure companies seeking reliable expansion joints, waterproofing, and soil stabilization solutions.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Apex Encco provides homeowners and property owners with reliable waterproofing, structural repair, and building protection solutions for lasting durability.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
