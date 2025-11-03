Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
WE ARE YOUR TRUSTED PARTNER IN HIGH QUALITY REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Arbor Realty is a real estate firm specializing in land transactions, premium properties, and entire project management. With a strong network of industry professionals, Arbor Realty ensures seamless property dealings, from acquisition to development. Whether you need interior design, civil construction, or legal assistance, our expert team delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to your needs.
2015
Founding Team Hired
Started Generating Revenue
Company Incorporation
Jenika Ventures is a Real Estate Business Consulting corporate based in Noida. A company that believes in only promoting a brand, quality and credibility to its customers. This Venture is evolved with a specific purpose by a visionary who beholds an enrich experience of more than a decade in real estate consultancy.
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenika Ventures is a Real Estate Business Consulting corporate based in Noida. A company that believes in only promoting a brand, quality and credibility to its customers. This Venture is evolved with a specific purpose by a visionary who beholds an enrich experience of more than a decade in real estate consultancy.